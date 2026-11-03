Alcobrew Expands Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky Portfolio With Two Core Expressions: Pravah: And Tapah:
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, November 3, 2026: Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited today announced two new expressions in its Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky portfolio: Gamber Valley Pravah: and Gamber Valley Tapah:. Both are mainstay expressions and will form the core of the brand's range. Launched this festive season, they mark the next chapter in Alcobrew's journey in luxury segment and bring the character of its Himalayan distillery to a wider audience. Both whiskies are distilled, matured and bottled at Alcobrew's distillery in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Made with Indian malted barley and water with Himalayan character, they are matured in ex-bourbon barrels and bottled at 46?V. Gamber Valley Tapah: is an early entrant in the emerging Himalayan-origin peated Indian single malt space. The first phase of the launch covers Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.
Availability and Pricing
Pravah: and Tapah: will be available in 750 ml bottles across select markets from November 2026.
Gamber Valley Pravah: ₹3,600 – ₹5,500
Gamber Valley Tapah: ₹4,300 – ₹7,500
A Permanent Range for Gamber Valley
Gamber Valley debuted in June 2026 with two small-batch releases, Private Edition 1 and The Vault Series. Pravah: and Tapah: now form its permanent range. They offer two distinct styles of Himalayan single malt: Pravah:, a smooth and approachable unpeated malt, and Tapah:, a balanced peated malt. Together, they make the brand, and the provenance behind it, accessible to a broader and increasingly discerning audience.
Commenting on the launch, Romesh Pandita, Chairman and Managing Director, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited, said: "With Private Edition 1 and The Vault Series, we introduced Gamber Valley and demonstrated our vision for an Indian single malt rooted in Himalayan provenance and craftsmanship. With Pravah: and Tapah:, we are taking that vision a step further by establishing the core expressions of the brand. Our endeavour is to create Indian single malts that stand confidently on their own merit, with a distinctive identity shaped by the land, ingredients and craftsmanship behind them. One flows with seamless elegance, while the other carries an inner fire. Both are unmistakably born in Solan. The festive season offers an ideal occasion to introduce these expressions to consumers."
Ashutosh Rajput, Chief Operating Officer, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited, added: "Pravah: and Tapah: represent an important milestone in the evolution of brand Gamber Valley. These are the expressions around which we intend to build the brand's long-term portfolio. Our focus is to bring quality Indian single malt whisky to a wider audience without compromising on craftsmanship, authenticity or provenance. With two distinct flavour profiles and an accessible entry point into the category, we are creating opportunities for both seasoned whisky enthusiasts and consumers looking to discover Indian single malts. We are launching across four states initially but will make it national in the times to come."
Commenting on Gamber Valley Tapah:'s positioning as an early entrant in the emerging Himalayan-origin peated Indian single malt segment, he added, 'Peated single malt is still finding its voice in India, and that is precisely where we see an exciting opportunity. Tapah: is our interpretation of this globally celebrated style, shaped by its Himalayan origins and brought to life through Indian barley, gentle peat smoke and the distinctive character imparted by maturation in the lower Himalayas.
Quality and Recognition
Gamber Valley is produced to the Indian Malt Whisky Association's standards: 100% malted barley, copper pot still distillation and a minimum of three years' maturation in oak casks in India.
The brand has already earned international recognition. Earlier this year, it scored 92 points at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) 2026, placing it among the highest-rated Indian single malts at the competition, a strong endorsement for a new entrant in the global whisky landscape.
Packaging with a Distinct Identity
Whisky shelves are dominated by dark glass and familiar international design cues. Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt's new expressions bring a distinctly Indian identity instead.
Pravah: comes in a pale Himalayan-blue monocarton with gold detailing, inspired by open skies, flowing water and the calm of the mountains. Tapah: comes in a matte-black monocarton with gold accents, reflecting its deeper, more intense character.
The contrast gives each expression its own personality, while keeping the Gamber Valley portfolio visually unified.
Born in the Himalayas. Shaped by Time.
Provenance sits at the heart of Gamber Valley. The distillery stands beside the Gamber River in Solan, in the heights of lower Himalayas, and its climate shapes the character of the whisky.
Himalayan air, natural moisture and a day-to-night temperature swing of about 15°C deepen the interaction between spirit and oak. Over time, this gives the whisky its depth, complexity and distinctive character.
About Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited
Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited is an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company with a portfolio spanning whisky, vodka, gin, rum and brandy. Founded in 2002 by first-generation entrepreneur Romesh Pandita, it began as a bottling partner for Campari's Old Smuggler range and has grown into a fully integrated branded spirits company with more than 16 products across our various product categories.
The company operates mainly in the prestige-and-above segments, with a presence across several domestic markets and pan-India CSD distribution. Its flagship brands include White & Blue Whisky and the Golfer's Shot range of whiskies. Its growing prestige portfolio includes the One More and One More Next vodkas, along with recent launches Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky and Golden Circle Whisky in the luxury and premium segments.
Alcobrew is backed by two owned manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and four tie-up units in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Odisha.
Availability and Pricing
Pravah: and Tapah: will be available in 750 ml bottles across select markets from November 2026.
Gamber Valley Pravah: ₹3,600 – ₹5,500
Gamber Valley Tapah: ₹4,300 – ₹7,500
A Permanent Range for Gamber Valley
Gamber Valley debuted in June 2026 with two small-batch releases, Private Edition 1 and The Vault Series. Pravah: and Tapah: now form its permanent range. They offer two distinct styles of Himalayan single malt: Pravah:, a smooth and approachable unpeated malt, and Tapah:, a balanced peated malt. Together, they make the brand, and the provenance behind it, accessible to a broader and increasingly discerning audience.
Commenting on the launch, Romesh Pandita, Chairman and Managing Director, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited, said: "With Private Edition 1 and The Vault Series, we introduced Gamber Valley and demonstrated our vision for an Indian single malt rooted in Himalayan provenance and craftsmanship. With Pravah: and Tapah:, we are taking that vision a step further by establishing the core expressions of the brand. Our endeavour is to create Indian single malts that stand confidently on their own merit, with a distinctive identity shaped by the land, ingredients and craftsmanship behind them. One flows with seamless elegance, while the other carries an inner fire. Both are unmistakably born in Solan. The festive season offers an ideal occasion to introduce these expressions to consumers."
Ashutosh Rajput, Chief Operating Officer, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited, added: "Pravah: and Tapah: represent an important milestone in the evolution of brand Gamber Valley. These are the expressions around which we intend to build the brand's long-term portfolio. Our focus is to bring quality Indian single malt whisky to a wider audience without compromising on craftsmanship, authenticity or provenance. With two distinct flavour profiles and an accessible entry point into the category, we are creating opportunities for both seasoned whisky enthusiasts and consumers looking to discover Indian single malts. We are launching across four states initially but will make it national in the times to come."
Commenting on Gamber Valley Tapah:'s positioning as an early entrant in the emerging Himalayan-origin peated Indian single malt segment, he added, 'Peated single malt is still finding its voice in India, and that is precisely where we see an exciting opportunity. Tapah: is our interpretation of this globally celebrated style, shaped by its Himalayan origins and brought to life through Indian barley, gentle peat smoke and the distinctive character imparted by maturation in the lower Himalayas.
Quality and Recognition
Gamber Valley is produced to the Indian Malt Whisky Association's standards: 100% malted barley, copper pot still distillation and a minimum of three years' maturation in oak casks in India.
The brand has already earned international recognition. Earlier this year, it scored 92 points at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) 2026, placing it among the highest-rated Indian single malts at the competition, a strong endorsement for a new entrant in the global whisky landscape.
Packaging with a Distinct Identity
Whisky shelves are dominated by dark glass and familiar international design cues. Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt's new expressions bring a distinctly Indian identity instead.
Pravah: comes in a pale Himalayan-blue monocarton with gold detailing, inspired by open skies, flowing water and the calm of the mountains. Tapah: comes in a matte-black monocarton with gold accents, reflecting its deeper, more intense character.
The contrast gives each expression its own personality, while keeping the Gamber Valley portfolio visually unified.
Born in the Himalayas. Shaped by Time.
Provenance sits at the heart of Gamber Valley. The distillery stands beside the Gamber River in Solan, in the heights of lower Himalayas, and its climate shapes the character of the whisky.
Himalayan air, natural moisture and a day-to-night temperature swing of about 15°C deepen the interaction between spirit and oak. Over time, this gives the whisky its depth, complexity and distinctive character.
About Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited
Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited is an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company with a portfolio spanning whisky, vodka, gin, rum and brandy. Founded in 2002 by first-generation entrepreneur Romesh Pandita, it began as a bottling partner for Campari's Old Smuggler range and has grown into a fully integrated branded spirits company with more than 16 products across our various product categories.
The company operates mainly in the prestige-and-above segments, with a presence across several domestic markets and pan-India CSD distribution. Its flagship brands include White & Blue Whisky and the Golfer's Shot range of whiskies. Its growing prestige portfolio includes the One More and One More Next vodkas, along with recent launches Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky and Golden Circle Whisky in the luxury and premium segments.
Alcobrew is backed by two owned manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and four tie-up units in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Odisha.
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