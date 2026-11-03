Faraday Accelerates AI-Driven Manufacturing And Humanoid Robotics With Ethercat-Compliant Ethernet PHY IP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced an enhanced 10/100 Ethernet PHY IP solution supporting EtherCAT on UMC processes, addressing the growing demand for real-time communication and synchronized motion control in AI-powered manufacturing, industrial automation, and humanoid robotics. The pre-validated IP supports EtherCAT transmission time of less than 100 microseconds and synchronization accuracy of less than 0.1 microseconds using EtherCAT Distributed Clocks (DC), while having passed rigorous ETG.7000 Conformance and IEC 61000-4 testing to help streamline customers' ASIC development.

Built on a DSP-based architecture combined with robust analog design, the Ethernet PHY IP provides enhanced noise immunity and reliable operation under severe electrical disturbances. The PHY IP has passed EtherCAT device compliance and network interoperability testing based on the ETG.7000 Conformance Test Specification, as well as key IEC 61000-4 electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) tests covering ESD, radiated RF, EFT/burst, surge, and conducted RF disturbances. Its robustness was further demonstrated through an EFT/burst immunity test lasting one hour or longer, during which solenoid valves generated high-frequency EFT/burst pulses to verify hardware protection and communication integrity. IP-level pre-validation helps reduce system-level design and verification efforts, as well as development risks.

“Real-time connectivity and robust noise immunity are essential for next-generation industrial systems, particularly as AI is increasingly integrated into manufacturing and physical machines,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology.“By integrating EtherCAT compliance and EMC validation at the IP level, our Ethernet PHY IP helps customers simplify system development and reduce costly re-certification risks. Moving forward, Faraday will continue expanding its Ethernet IP portfolio to support industrial AI, software-defined vehicles, and humanoid robotics, including 10/100/1000BASE-T1 and Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) solutions.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and SerDes. For further details, visit or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Press Contact: Faraday Tech, Evan Ke, +886 3 578 7888 ext. 88689,...