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CINON supports scaled PVC foam core exports with 1.2M m2 capacity and ISO trio certification

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guangdong Cinon New Material Technology Co., Ltd., trading as CINON Composites, has positioned its PVC foam core product line as a Divinycell alternative for composite sandwich construction. The company operates a 40,000 m2 manufacturing base in Panyu District, Guangzhou, and reports an annual output of approximately 1.2 million m2 across core materials and fiberglass fabric.Product specifications: 45–300 kg/m3 density, 1–80 mm thicknessCINON's PVC foam core is a closed-cell cross-linked PVC foam. Per the company's published product data, it spans nine density grades - 45, 50, 60, 80, 100, 130, 200, 250 and 300 kg/m3 - and is available in thicknesses from 1 mm to 80 mm. Four surface formats are offered: plain, grooved, perforated and scrim-backed. The stated processing window covers vacuum infusion, RTM, hand lay-up, prepreg and VARTM.In sandwich structures the product is positioned as a general-purpose structural core for marine hulls, decks, wind turbine blades and higher-load structural components. The nine-grade span allows one supplier to serve both weight-sensitive structures, where 45–80 kg/m3 grades are used, and load-bearing housings where 200–300 kg/m3 grades are specified. That places the product in the same application band as PET, PMI and honeycomb cores, each of which addresses overlapping but not identical load cases.Across the density range, the company does not publish third-party mechanical test results at each grade. Component-level performance in service depends on the fabricator's laminate design, resin system and infusion parameters.ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certifications and supplier admissionThree ISO management-system certifications are documented against the fiberglass fabric product line, each stated for global market use:ISO 9001:2015 quality management system, certificate No. 51326Q04922R053, issued by Shenzhen Moqc Certification Co., Ltd.ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety management system, certificate No. 51326S01896R053, also issued by Shenzhen Moqc Certification Co., Ltd.ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system, certificate No. ISO14001-2023-001, issued by SGS.The ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certificates carry an issue date of 29 April 2026 and an expiry date of 28 April 2029. The ISO 14001 certificate lists an issue date of 1 June 2023 and an expiry date of 1 June 2028. All three identify the certification scope as the sale of high-performance fibers and composite materials.For European and North American composite buyers, an ISO 9001 quality certificate and an ISO 14001 environmental certificate are typically treated as baseline supplier-qualification requirements rather than differentiators. ISO 45001 is increasingly specified in defence, aerospace and wind-energy supply chains where on-site audits cover occupational safety in addition to product quality.Multi-material portfolio covers PET, PMI, PP and aramid honeycombAlongside PVC foam core, CINON supplies a broader core-material portfolio and a fiberglass reinforcement range:PET foam core - density range 80–320 kg/m3, labelled Recyclable Foam Core and positioned for wind-energy and transport applications.PMI foam core - 40–130 kg/m3, positioned as an alternative to Rohacell for aerospace, UAV, motorsport and high-performance marine applications.PP honeycomb sheet - 5–100 mm thickness at 70/80 kg/m3 density, in 1220×2440 mm standard panels, with PP nonwoven or fiberglass skin surface options, for RV, truck-body and rail-interior panels.Aramid honeycomb - cell sizes of 1.83, 2.75, 3.67 and 5.5 mm on 2440×1220 mm panels, with a stated working temperature range of −60 °C to 180 °C, for aerospace interiors, defence structures and motorsport panels.Infusion core materials (CM, CT, CS, CX series) - 1.5–6 mm thickness and 90–360 g/m2 dry weight, described as Soric LRC alternative products with integrated resin-flow channels for vacuum infusion.On the fiberglass side, the company supplies light-weight plain-weave E-glass fabric in weights from 25 to 400 g/m2 at 1000 mm or 1010 mm width, and multiaxial non-crimp fiberglass fabrics at 400–1500 g/m2 in unidirectional, biaxial, triaxial and quadriaxial architectures. The multiaxial line is stated for vacuum infusion, hand lay-up, RTM and other forming processes, with combustible matter specified at 2.0–8.0 percent and moisture content below 0.2 percent.The multi-material offering matters to fabricators because core, reinforcement and infusion consumables can be sourced from a single supplier relationship rather than handled across multiple purchase orders and specification handoffs. For distributors, the same breadth reduces portolio gaps when servicing marine, wind and transport customers from one supply contract.OEM labeling, distributor support and export structureCINON offers OEM labeling and private-brand services, with adjustment of thickness, density and surface treatment on request. The offering is aimed atdistributors and integrators that resell under their own brand.A composite-material distributor in Poland is documented as a repeat customer with container-level monthly reorders and OEM logo delivery, per the company's case records.The company reports 100 percent export orientation, with main markets in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. Stated order parameters are a minimum order quantity of 1,000 m2 and a lead time of 15–30 days. Annual output is stated at approximately 1.2 million m2 with monthly capacity of roughly 100,000 m2. Staff is listed at around 20 people, supported by a 25-engineer R&D team.The export-only orientation shapes the company's commercial profile. Suppliers that serve domestic demand typically carry a mix of home and export workflows; a supplier focused entirely on overseas markets needs specification and logistics capability aligned to destination-market requirements from its first year of operation.Marine, UAV and transport application recordsCompany case records list four production-level applications:An Australian yacht manufacturer used CINON's core materials and fiberglass reinforcements and reported smooth surface finish, good wet-out and improved final-finish gloss in vacuum-infused hull and deck structures.A UAV manufacturer in Germany used PMI foam core and lightweight fiberglass fabric in wing and fuselage structures, with 10-pallet deliveries recorded.A transportation-panel manufacturer in Mexico used PP honeycomb sheet and PET foam core for truck-body panels, with the company noting good adhesion to the core material and improved corrosion resistance.An RV manufacturer in the United States used PP honeycomb and PET foam core for FRP panels, with the company citing surface gloss and thicknessuniformity as the qualification outcomes.These records describe production usage patterns rather than third-party performance verification. No independent lab test reports or component-level certification data are included in the published case summaries.Broader market context for Divinycell-alternative procurementThe global fiberglass fabric market was valued at USD 5.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.72 billion by 2034 at a 7.4 percent compound annual growth rate, according to a Fortune Business Insights estimate. Mordor Intelligence, using a different product-classification basis, places the 2025 market at USD 11.81 billion, growing to USD 16.88 billion by 2031 at 6.13 percent.The two estimates differ in what they include as fiberglass fabric versus broader fiberglass categories and cannot be reconciled directly. Both point to the same direction: sustained growth. Asia-Pacific represented 45.05 percent of market share in 2025, per Fortune Business Insights. Wind energy is identified as the fastest-growing application segment, at 7.02 percent CAGR through 2031, per Mordor Intelligence.For buyers sourcing PVC foam core as a Divinycell alternative, the relevant supplier questions sit outside the market-size numbers. They lie in documented capacity, certification scope and validity dates, surface-format flexibility, process-window coverage and container-level delivery predictability.Outlook: what is documented and what remains for buyer verificationCINON's positioning rests on three attributes documented in its published materials: a stated PVC foam core density range of 45–300 kg/m3 and thickness range of 1–80 mm with four surface formats; ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 management-system certificates documented for the global market; and a stated annual output of approximately 1.2 million m2 across core materials and fiberglass reinforcements with 100 percent export orientation.Buyer-side verification remains the next step in a supplier-qualification process. Independent production-capacity audits, lot-level traceability documentation and third-party mechanical test results at each density grade are not part of the company-published data set. For high-stakes marine, aerospace or wind-energy structures, these items are typically gathered through site audits and sample-lot testing.What the published record supports is a coherent product-positioning claim: a Guangzhou-based manufacturer, founded in 2022, offering a PVC foam core specification span aligned to common Divinycell grading, backed by a multi-material portfolio and a documented export focus across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

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Guangdong Cinon New Material Technology Co.,Ltd

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Divinycell Alternative, Full-Scale Export: CINON Builds PVC Foam Core Brand Moat with 1.2M m2 Capacity & ISO Trio News Provided By Htnxt November 03, 2026, 07:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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