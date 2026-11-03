Truzzup Launches A Free Personal Launch Plan For New US Business Owners

A sample page from a free Truzzup launch plan: what is done, what needs fixing and what is missing.

The plan shows what a customer checks before buying from a new company, what the company already has, and the work that is still missing.

- Davit GogiaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truzzup, a New York company that sets up new US businesses for their owners, has launched a free personal launch plan. Owners request it on the Truzzup website by answering a few questions about their business.Before a customer pays a company they don't know, they usually look it up. A new company often has little for them to find. The plan shows an owner what is missing and what to do about it.The plan covers five things a customer can check:a registered company;an email address on the company's own domain;a page of its own;a profile on Google Maps;listings in business directories and social profiles.For an owner who already has a company, the Truzzup team checks it the way a new customer would. The team looks at Google search, the map, the email address the company uses and what AI assistants such as ChatGPT say about it. The plan then marks each item as done, needing fixes or missing.The work is grouped into four steps:complete the company and its documents;get a page and an email of its own;get found where customers look;show that the company is open for business.For each item, the plan shows what agencies and freelancers usually charge for the same work. The owner can follow the plan on their own or ask the Truzzup team to do the work.“When I launched my first company, I thought registering it was the hard part. It wasn't. After that came dozens of tasks before the company was ready for its first customers. Our free plan shows a new owner all of those tasks in one place, along with what their company already has,” said Davit Gogia, founder of Truzzup.The plan is free, and the owner is under no obligation. It arrives by email within 24 hours.About Truzzup:Truzzup LLC is a US business launch agency based in New York. Its team sets up what a new company needs before customers look it up:company formation;business email on the company's own domain;a landing page;a Google Business Profile;directory listings and social profiles;articles and a press release.

Davit Gogia

Truzzup LLC

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Truzzup launches a free personal launch plan for new US business owners News Provided By Truzzup LLC November 03, 2026, 07:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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