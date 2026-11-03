Apparent Unveils Live Modular Data Center At Historic PVUSA Site, Demonstrating Critical Compute Infrastructure

Apparent's modular“data center in a box” paired with a solar-powered chiller system to support AI compute needs.

Fully operational model of PULSE hardware and igOSTM energy intelligence platform shows how data centers can be built smaller, approved faster and run on solar

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apparent, an energy intelligence company, today unveiled a modular data center with a digital twin in Davis, California, that empowers customers to activate data center operations at small scale and accelerate approvals. The fully active, monitored model runs on Apparent's PULSE hardware stack under the control of igOSTMand REMI, the company's energy intelligence platform.The launch coincides with growing industry interest in smaller, decentralized data centers rather than relying solely on massive hyperscale facilities, whose proposals are increasingly stalling or being denied amid local opposition and grid constraints. Apparent's modular data center shows how a modular facility can deliver reliable compute on a footprint communities and utilities can say yes to.The Davis site demonstrates:-A modular“data center in a box.” The site shows how a complete, self-contained data center can be installed as a single modular unit rather than built from the ground up.-Solar as the primary power source. The system is fully capable of using solar and batteries as the primary energy source, reducing dependence on constrained grid capacity.-24/7 remote monitoring and control of a digital twin through Apparent's proprietary Energy Stream interface.-Room to grow. The architecture scales from 250 kW to more than 40 MW, so customers can start small and expand as demand and approvals allow.At the core is PULSE, Apparent's power-delivery hardware. Many data centers provision two megawatts to deliver one. PULSE ends that two-for-one assumption by building an always-on isolated microgrid that shapes the right power so processors turn more energy into useful compute instead of waste heat and puts idle backup feeds to work. igOS senses, adjusts and dispatches energy multiple times per second, making the facility grid-friendly and easier to approve.“Most data centers pay for much more power than they ever put to work,” said John Chin, Chief Revenue Officer, Apparent. "With our Active UPS and igOS, the backup power that normally sits idle waiting for an outage is actually put to use, without compromising the desired level of redundancy and security.”Data center developers, operators and utilities interested in scheduling an on-site demonstration can reach out to....ABOUT APPARENTApparent is an energy intelligence company. Our integrated platform combines machine learning controls, site-level orchestration and advanced power-delivery architecture to make every watt work across residential, commercial and industrial applications. The resulting products and services increase capacity, improve efficiency, reduce costs and strengthen resilience. You don't need more power; you need Apparent Power.

Lexie Michel

Sun PR

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Apparent Unveils Live Modular Data Center at Historic PVUSA Site, Demonstrating Critical Compute Infrastructure News Provided By Lexie Michel, Sun PR November 03, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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