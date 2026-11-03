Scento Adds Lattafa, Lalique, Jimmy Choo And 4 More Houses As Catalogue Passes 1,250 Perfumes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seven houses added on 17 to 20 October brought 54 perfumes to Scento, which now lists more than 1,250 perfumes, all sold as 2 ml, 5 ml and 8 ml decants.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scento, the Paris-based online retailer of authentic designer and niche perfume decants, has added seven perfume houses to its catalogue: Lattafa, Afnan, Armaf, Lalique, Fugazzi, Juliette Has a Gun and Jimmy Choo. The seven houses came to Scento with 54 perfumes between Oct. 17 and Oct. 20, 2026, and the catalogue now lists more than 1,250 perfumes.Lattafa came with the largest range of the seven, 10 perfumes including Khamrah, Yara and Asad. Afnan, Armaf, Lalique, Fugazzi and Juliette Has a Gun came with eight perfumes each. Afnan's range includes 9pm and Supremacy, Armaf's is built around the Club de Nuit line, Lalique's includes Encre Noire and Amethyst, Fugazzi's includes Angel Dust and Sugardaddy, and Juliette Has a Gun's includes Not a Perfume and Lady Vengeance. Jimmy Choo came with four perfumes: I Want Choo, Illicit, Blossom and Jimmy Choo Man.Every perfume is sold as a decant, a small vial filled by hand and available in 2 ml, 5 ml and 8 ml sizes, so a customer can wear a perfume before deciding whether a full bottle is worth buying. All 54 new perfumes also come as a 30 ml bottle decant. Each house has its own page on Scento listing its perfumes.With the additions, perfumes such as Lalique's Encre Noire, Armaf's Club de Nuit and Lattafa's Khamrah can be ordered as decants alongside the designer and niche perfumes already in Scento's catalogue.Scento adds houses and perfumes to the catalogue continuously: ten more houses followed between Oct. 18 and Oct. 21, among them Balmain, Miu Miu, État Libre d'Orange and Loewe. The complete list of houses is on Scento's page of perfume houses, which links to every house and its perfumes.The counts come from the live Scento catalogue and include only perfumes listed for sale, excluding accessories, gift cards and advent calendars.About ScentoScento is Europe's largest perfume decant website, selling authentic designer and niche fragrances hand-decanted from original bottles into 2 ml, 5 ml and 8 ml vials, plus a 30 ml bottle decant on most perfumes. Founded in 2024 and headquartered at Place Vendôme in Paris, with an office in Berlin, Scento offers more than 1,000 scents from a sourcing roster of 200 designer and niche perfume houses. It counts more than 85,000 members across 27 European markets and ships with tracked delivery to 26 EU countries. Scento's annual revenue is €30 million to €35 million across its online and offline sales. Every bottle passes a 12-point intake check at Scento's ISO-certified facility before it is decanted.Media contactScento Press Office...+33 7 57 82 76 96

Scento Press Office

Scento

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Scento Adds Lattafa, Lalique, Jimmy Choo and 4 More Houses as Catalogue Passes 1,250 Perfumes News Provided By Scento November 03, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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