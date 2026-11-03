American IRA Hosts Monica Ho For Webinar On Private Real Estate Debt And Passive Income

Learn how private real estate debt works and what investors should consider when evaluating asset-backed lending opportunities within a Self-Directed IRA.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Monica Ho, Vice President of Investor Relations at Pine Financial Group, focused on private real estate debt and its potential role in generating passive income and portfolio diversification.With more than 15 years of experience in banking and capital markets, Ho will explain how short-term, asset-backed loans are used to finance value-add real estate projects. The session will provide an overview of private real estate lending and the factors investors should understand when considering debt-based investments.The discussion will explore senior-secured loan structures, collateral, underwriting standards, and potential downside protection. Attendees will gain insight into how lenders evaluate properties and borrowers and how disciplined underwriting can help manage risk throughout changing real estate and economic cycles.Ho will also discuss key questions investors can ask when evaluating private lending opportunities. The session is intended to help Self-Directed IRA investors better understand the potential benefits, risks, and structural considerations associated with private real estate debt.What You'll Learn1. Explore the Income Potential of Private Real Estate DebtLearn why investors may consider private real estate debt for passive income and portfolio diversification and how asset-backed lending can provide exposure to real estate through debt rather than direct property ownership.2. Understand How Real Estate Lending Is StructuredExplore how private real estate debt strategies work, including the role of senior-secured, short-term loans in financing value-add real estate projects.3. Look Inside the Underwriting ProcessGain insight into the underwriting principles lenders use to evaluate borrowers, properties, collateral, and potential risks when considering private real estate loans.Event: November 4th at 12:00 PM ETRegister:Register to Access.Early Access Recording.A First Look at What's in The Works.Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation. Download our free guides or visit us online at .This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

Michelle Tracy

American IRA, LLC

+1 828-257-4949

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American IRA Hosts Monica Ho for Webinar on Private Real Estate Debt and Passive Income News Provided By American IRA, LLC November 03, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.