Akshay Mhatre Says Dhanteras Is Not Just About Buying Gold But Also About Welcoming Positivity And Abundance

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Akshay Mhatre, who plays Girdhar in Anmol TV's Humari Radha, expressed his thoughts about the auspicious festival of Dhanteras.

The actor stated that he believes that Dhanteras is not merely about buying gold or silver but also about welcoming positivity, prosperity and abundance into one's life.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Akshay Mhatre said,“Dhanteras marks the auspicious beginning of Diwali, one of the biggest and most cherished festivals in our country. Traditionally, people celebrate this day by bringing home something valuable, be it gold, silver or anything that holds significance for them, and offering prayers for prosperity and good fortune.”

He added,“I believe it is not just about buying gold but about welcoming positivity and abundance into our lives. Whatever one chooses to bring home, the sentiment and faith behind the purchase are what truly matter. Dhanteras ushers in the warmth, excitement and togetherness of the festive season. With Diwali around the corner, I wish everyone happiness, good health, prosperity and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.”

Talking about Dhanteras, the occasion marks the auspicious beginning of Diwali and is traditionally associated with bringing home something precious, with all offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

On the professional front, Akshay is currently seen portraying Girdhar in Humari Radha.

Akshay Mhatre began his television journey with the Marathi show Savar Re, in which he played Ashutosh. He went on to gain wider recognition with his portrayal of Naren Vyas in Piyaa Albela.

The actor then featured in shows such as Indiawaali Maa, where he played Rohan Gadhvi, Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki as Varun Agarwal, and Yeh Dil Mannge More as Major Aryan Singh. He was also seen in the Marathi television show Punha Kartavya Aahe and Shirdi Wale Sai Baba.

On the personal front, Akshay Mhatre is married to actor Shrenu Parekh.

–IANS

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