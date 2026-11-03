Andhra Chainsaw Attacker's Leg Amputated Victim Girl Taken Off Ventilator

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 3 (IANS) The accused in the electric chainsaw attack on a Class 10 girl in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, who was injured in police firing, has lost his leg, while his victim, who was on a ventilator till now because of the horrific injuries inflicted on her by 21-year-old Hemanth with the chainsaw, is now off the ventilator.

Doctors at Government General Hospital, Anantapur, amputated the right leg of Hemanth, who was injured in the police firing while trying to escape in the Atmakur forest area on November 1.

Hospital Superintendent of Police, Malliswari, said that the amputation was done past Monday midnight. His right leg deteriorated due to a lack of blood circulation and it had to be amputated below the knee. She said doctors also performed a surgery on the left leg.

After the operation, the youth was shifted to Acute Medical Care Unit and his condition is stated to be stable.

Hemanth barged into a classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu on October 31 and attacked a Class 10 student with a chainsaw. Fifteen-year-old student Gopika suffered severe injuries to her head, face and back.

The accused is a close relative of the girl and attacked her after she spurned his proposal.

The victim is now undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Satya Kumar Yadav, said on Tuesday that Gopika's condition is stable and the ventilator has been taken off.

He said following a surgery, doctors have removed the ventilator and Gopika is now able to speak, one word at a time.

Doctors are gradually reducing the high-flow oxygen support. She is receiving nutrition administered through a nasal tube.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh also shared an update on the girl's condition.“The girl child is showing steady improvement. Eyes are open and all vital parameters remain stable. Initial ophthalmology and neurosurgery reviews show no major concerns. Further detailed eye evaluations and ortho surgery will follow later this week. Continuous monitoring is underway, and we are praying for a full and speedy recovery,” posted Lokesh, who had visited the hospital on Monday.