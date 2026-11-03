US to Ask NATO Allies for Billions to Fund Ukraine Arms Program
(MENAFN) The United States is preparing to press NATO allies for fresh money for a key Ukraine weapons-delivery program, as Washington moves to close a multibillion-dollar funding gap while arms keep flowing to Kyiv, according to a financial news agency.
People familiar with the discussions said the request could land as soon as this month. It would seek added contributions to NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a mechanism that lets allied countries pay for American-made weapons destined for Ukraine.
Washington has already signaled to some allies that a funding push is coming, the report said. How much it intends to ask for remains unclear.
The sources, who requested anonymity because the deliberations are private, said the program faces a shortfall of roughly $2 billion for weapons packages that have already been approved.
The U.S. has kept shipping arms to Ukraine before receiving full payment from its allies. The gap could widen further if the Pentagon green-lights additional shipments, the people said.
PURL has emerged as a central pillar of NATO’s push to bolster Ukraine’s military. Participating allies put up the money, which is used to buy US weapons and military equipment that are then delivered to Kyiv. Past deliveries through the initiative have included critical air defense systems and other equipment Ukrainian forces need as Russia’s war continues.
The planned request also underscores that American military support for Ukraine endures despite political tensions between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Pentagon has maintained deliveries even as allied contributions have struggled to keep pace with the flow of American equipment, the agency reported.
People familiar with the discussions said the request could land as soon as this month. It would seek added contributions to NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a mechanism that lets allied countries pay for American-made weapons destined for Ukraine.
Washington has already signaled to some allies that a funding push is coming, the report said. How much it intends to ask for remains unclear.
The sources, who requested anonymity because the deliberations are private, said the program faces a shortfall of roughly $2 billion for weapons packages that have already been approved.
The U.S. has kept shipping arms to Ukraine before receiving full payment from its allies. The gap could widen further if the Pentagon green-lights additional shipments, the people said.
PURL has emerged as a central pillar of NATO’s push to bolster Ukraine’s military. Participating allies put up the money, which is used to buy US weapons and military equipment that are then delivered to Kyiv. Past deliveries through the initiative have included critical air defense systems and other equipment Ukrainian forces need as Russia’s war continues.
The planned request also underscores that American military support for Ukraine endures despite political tensions between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Pentagon has maintained deliveries even as allied contributions have struggled to keep pace with the flow of American equipment, the agency reported.
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