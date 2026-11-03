Ghana: National Conference For (Metropolitan Municipal And District Chief Executives) MMDCE's Chart New Path Against Illegal Mining

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The government is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against illegal mining following the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves across the country.

As part of this effort, the government has organized the maiden edition of the National Conference For Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE's) on illegal Small-scale Mining, on Monday, 2nd November 2026.

The conference was held in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region where mining predominantly shoulders the local and regional economy and remains the occupation of many people.

In his welcome address, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene said the conference is timely and is one that will truly speak to the hearts of all stakeholders and participants. He said the courage being displayed by the administration of President John Dramani Mahama in the fight against illegal mining cannot be overstated.

Addressing participants at the conference, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, explained the consequences of illegal mining in the country following many years of damage caused to the environment.

He appealed to all MMDCE's to make the fight against illegal mining a collective responsibility.“We have gathered here this morning at this conference to discuss one critical sector of our mining industry, thus illegal mining”, he noted meeting, he underscores, is not merely an administrative gathering but a call to collective responsibility and decisive action.

The Minister said it is worth noting that the fight against illegal mining cannot be won by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources or security agencies alone.

It requires leadership, commitment, courage and sustained engagement with the good people of Ghana.

He also pointed out iIlegal mining has become a serious national security threat, a major concern to all because of its devastating consequences for the environment, public health, food security, water resources and local economies.

The Minister further stressed that the Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and other authorised security institutions remain important partners in national enforcement efforts.“Enforcement operations must be supported by effective local governance. When NAIMOS conducts operations in a district, the Assembly must be prepared to assist with local information, logistical coordination within its lawful capacity, community engagement and follow-up monitoring”, he said.

He explained that, where cooperative mining or other approved arrangements are available, Assemblies should help communicate the opportunities and requirements to interested communities, he said.

Hon. Buah proposed that every mining-affected Assembly should establish or strengthen a district-level anti-illegal-mining coordination mechanism involving the relevant decentralised departments, regulatory bodies, security agencies and community representatives.

“History will remember whether we protected our rivers or allowed them to be destroyed, whether we preserved our forests or watched them disappear, and whether we safeguarded the interests of future generations or sacrificed them for immediate gains”, he added.

The Minister assured that, government will remain committed to confronting illegal mining, strengthen responsible mining practices with new mining sector reforms and protect the environment for sustainable national development.

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