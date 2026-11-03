Turkmenistan, Austria Discuss Bilateral Cooperation And UN Engagement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Parliamentary and diplomatic alignment topped the agenda as Turkmen Speaker Dunyagozel Gulmanova received newly accredited Austrian Ambassador Etienne Berchtold in Ashgabat.

According to Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry, both sides underscored their commitment to reinforcing bilateral partnership tracks while maintaining close cooperation across United Nations platforms.

The sides noted that both countries, adhering to policies of neutrality, regularly put forward constructive proposals at the UN on key issues on the global agenda and provide mutual support.

In this context, the meeting highlighted the participation of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum during his visit to Austria in April 2026, as well as initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit. Berchtold expressed his readiness to contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

For reference, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Austria is supported by the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which serves as a platform for coordinating bilateral projects and identifying new areas of partnership. Its 13th meeting was held in Ashgabat on June 12, 2026, with the participation of government representatives and business circles from both countries. The discussions covered industrial technologies, energy, environmental projects, waste management, construction, transport infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing. Green economy, digitalization and artificial intelligence were also identified as promising areas for cooperation.