Sudanese Air Defense Down Chinese-Made FH-95 Drone in West Kordofan
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army said its air defenses shot down an FH-95 drone over West Kordofan state on Monday, as fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) grinds on across the region.
In a brief statement, the army said it brought down a “hostile” drone south of Wad Banda on Monday evening. The military did not say who operated the aircraft and gave no further details about its mission.
The Chinese-made FH-95 is built for reconnaissance, surveillance and electronic warfare missions and can stay airborne for more than 12 hours.
Clashes between the army and the RSF are continuing in all three states of the Kordofan region: North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan.
The two sides have been at war since April 2023, a conflict rooted in disputes over integrating the paramilitary group into the military. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.
In a brief statement, the army said it brought down a “hostile” drone south of Wad Banda on Monday evening. The military did not say who operated the aircraft and gave no further details about its mission.
The Chinese-made FH-95 is built for reconnaissance, surveillance and electronic warfare missions and can stay airborne for more than 12 hours.
Clashes between the army and the RSF are continuing in all three states of the Kordofan region: North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan.
The two sides have been at war since April 2023, a conflict rooted in disputes over integrating the paramilitary group into the military. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment