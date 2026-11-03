Kazakhstan's Central Urikhtau Field Targets 1 Bcm Of Gas Output Annually

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Central Urikhtau gas field is expected to produce up to 1 billion cubic meters of gas annually once the project reaches full capacity, KazMunayGas (KMG) said.

KMG's subsidiary Urikhtau Operating LLP is continuing development work at the Central Urikhtau field in the Aktobe region.

The first phase of the project is nearing completion and includes the reactivation, development and preparation of eight wells for operation, the construction of two metering units, a gas gathering facility and a 10.5-kilometer gas pipeline connecting the field to the Zhanazhol Gas Processing Plant.

The first phase is expected to reach an annual production capacity of up to 200 million cubic meters of raw gas by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the second phase is underway and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

At the neighboring Eastern Urikhtau field, construction is also ongoing on a primary oil and gas treatment facility with a designed annual capacity of 355,000 tonnes of oil and 197 million cubic meters of gas, along with supporting production infrastructure.

The project is expected to enable annual production of up to 910 million cubic meters of marketable gas, around 75,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, 270,000 tonnes of stable gas condensate and 32,000 tonnes of granulated sulfur.

The projects are being implemented as part of the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan to accelerate the development of new gas fields and maximize the utilization of existing processing capacity. They are expected to increase marketable gas production and contribute to meeting domestic demand.