Kazakhstan Introduces 15-Day Registration For Medicines From High-Standard Markets

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has introduced an accelerated registration procedure for medicines from countries with high quality control standards, reducing the registration period to 15 working days, Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova said at a government meeting.

According to the press service of the Kazakh government, the new procedure is aimed at expanding patients' access to modern and innovative medicines.

To date, 16 medicines and medical devices manufactured in the United States, Germany, France, Denmark, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Korea have been registered under this procedure.

"We are creating conditions for modern medicines to enter the Kazakh market more quickly. At the same time, quality and safety requirements remain our absolute priority. For citizens, this primarily means access to new treatment methods," Alnazarova said.

Legislative changes have also introduced a one-stop-shop principle to simplify registration procedures. More than 600 services have already been provided through the new mechanism.

Since 2026, the country has also allowed the state to initiate the registration of essential medicines without waiting for an application from the manufacturer.

Digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, are being introduced to analyze registration documents and improve the efficiency of the review process.

Particular attention is being paid to state quality control of medicines and the development of a system for monitoring adverse drug reactions.

An important international milestone was the World Health Organization's confirmation that Kazakhstan's national regulatory system has reached Maturity Level 3. Kazakhstan became the first CIS country to achieve this level.

The next stage will involve developing laboratory infrastructure, including the construction of a modern facility in Astana to test vaccines and independently assess their quality and safety.

The measures are aimed at expanding public access to modern medicines while maintaining strict quality standards.