AB Akola Group Plans To Invest EUR 52 Million In Its Businesses In 2026/27

“Our largest investments are in Food Production, including new production lines and the modernisation of existing processes. We aim to produce more higher value-added products and manage costs more efficiently to improve profitability and returns on investment,” says Mažvydas Šileika, Member of the Board and Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group.

This financial year's plans continue the Group's ongoing investment programme. Over the past five financial years, Akola Group has invested EUR 212 million in its businesses, including EUR 69 million in the 2024/2025 financial year and EUR 43 million in 2025/2026.

Largest investments to expand Food Production

A total of EUR 38 million is planned to be invested in the Food Production segment during the current financial year, which began on 1 July 2026. The main investments will focus on installing an additional chicken parts cooking line and modernising the existing poultry evisceration line with the most advanced equipment of its kind in Europe.

This amount also includes investments in the expansion and modernisation of Vilniaus Paukštynas hatchery, upgrades to water supply infrastructure, and other poultry business projects.

EUR 6 million is earmarked for the expansion and modernisation of storage and milling infrastructure at Kauno grūdai, as well as preparatory work for new projects. These investments are included in the overall investment plan for the Food Production segment.

By increasing the share of Food Production in its business portfolio, the Group aims to strengthen long-term profitability and reduce the sensitivity of its results to short-term commodity market fluctuations.

New grain elevator to strengthen the grain collection network

The Group plans to invest EUR 9 million in the Partners for Farmers segment. The largest portion, EUR 4.5 million, is earmarked for the acquisition of a grain elevator. The project aims to strengthen grain collection and storage infrastructure and the Group's position in the commodity supply chain.

Other investments in the segment will include the expansion of seed and fertiliser storage infrastructure in Latvia and the implementation of a yard management system.

Greater automation on farms

The Group plans to invest EUR 5 million in the Farming segment. Planned investments include installing robotic milking systems, upgrading feed storage and livestock farming infrastructure, and purchasing agricultural machinery and land.

These projects aim to automate some day-to-day dairy farming tasks, improve the efficiency of feed preparation and storage, and upgrade assets needed for farm operations.

“Farm automation and machinery upgrades help us organise day-to-day operations more efficiently. When making investment decisions, we assess the operational benefits of each solution and whether it will deliver the expected return on capital,” says M. Šileika.

The figures presented reflect the investment plan for the 2026/2027 financial year. Actual investment amounts and implementation schedules may be revised as projects progress.