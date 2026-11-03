Bihar EOU Raids 4 Locations Linked To Education Department Officer In Disproportionate Assets Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at four locations in Kishanganj and Katihar districts linked to Ruby Kumari, a District Programme Officer (DPO) in the Education Department, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

According to preliminary findings of the investigation, Ruby Kumari allegedly possessed assets approximately 80 per cent higher than her known and declared sources of income.

The raids were launched in the morning after the EOU obtained a search warrant from a special court.

In Kishanganj, the teams searched her rented residence and office chamber at the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan office.

Two other locations linked to her were searched in Katihar.

Local police personnel were deployed to assist the EOU teams and ensure that the search operation proceeded without interference.

During the searches, investigators recovered documents relating to land investments, along with bank passbooks, investment papers, official files and digital devices, including computers.

The teams are examining these records to establish details of property transactions, bank accounts and the sources of funds used to acquire the assets.

Investigators are also scrutinising land deeds and sale and purchase records to determine where the properties were purchased, in whose names they were registered and whether the investments were reflected in the officer's declared income and asset statements.

The EOU is also verifying cash, jewellery and other assets found during the searches. The recovered documents and digital records will be analysed and cross-checked against Ruby Kumari's known sources of income and expenditure to establish the extent of any alleged discrepancy.

In disproportionate assets cases, investigators assess an official's legitimate income, expenditure and accumulated assets to determine whether the value of the assets exceeds what can be accounted for through known sources of income.

The searches and scrutiny of documents were underway at all four locations.

The EOU said the investigation was ongoing, and the actual value and sources of the assets would be established after a detailed examination of the material collected during the operation.