Delhi Police ACP Suspended After Joining Personnel's Protest Rohini Bar Association Calls Off Strike

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Manasvi Vashistha, who joined the protest by police personnel outside the Police Headquarters over the transfer of two officers, has been suspended, police sources said on Tuesday.

The suspension comes amid a controversy surrounding the protest, during which several police personnel assembled outside the headquarters and demanded that the transfer orders issued against the two officers be revoked.

According to a police source, action was taken against the ACP in connection with his participation in the incident. However, the source said that further details regarding the circumstances leading to the suspension were awaited.

The Delhi Police had not issued any immediate official statement on the suspension at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, following reports of the ACP's suspension, the Rohini Court Bar Association decided to withdraw its protest and call off the proposed abstention from judicial work.

The Association had earlier announced that its members would abstain from work on November 3 in connection with the developments surrounding the police protest.

In a statement, the Rohini Court Bar Association said, "In continuation of the earlier notice issued by the Rohini Court Bar Association regarding the decision to abstain from work on 3rd November 2026, it is hereby informed that, in a significant development, ACP Manasvi Vaishisht has been placed under suspension by the competent authorities.

"Taking note of the aforesaid development and the action taken by the police administration, the Executive Committee of the Rohini Court Bar Association has decided to call off the protest and withdraw the call for abstention from work with immediate effect."

The Association also urged all its members to return to their regular duties and ensure that judicial work and court proceedings continued as usual without disruption.

"The Association places on record its appreciation of the collective unity, solidarity and cooperation extended by all members in upholding the dignity and honour of the legal fraternity. We reiterate that the Association shall continue to stand firmly for the dignity, self-respect and welfare of its members and shall always seek accountability and appropriate action wherever the interests of the legal fraternity are compromised," the statement further said.

The tension between lawyers and the Delhi Police stemmed from an October 23 incident at the Shahdara Police Station, where an advocate named Lalit Bansal sustained serious head injuries in an alleged assault.

Lawyers claimed that when they approached the Shahdara Police Station to question the handling of the case, ACP Manasvi Vashistha displayed a revolver and tried to intimidate them.

The Coordination Committee of All Delhi Bar Associations protested against the cop's behaviour and announced work abstentions. Following this pressure, ACP Vashistha and the SHO of Shahdara Police Station were transferred.