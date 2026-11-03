FDA Seizes Food Products Worth Rs 9 Crore In Maharashtra Patanjali Ghee On The List

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- led by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe -- has seized food products, including Patanjali Cow Ghee, valued at more than Rs 9 crore during a statewide enforcement drive ahead of Diwali to curb food adulteration, according to a report.

According to a NDTV Profit report, the operation that was carried out across all seven administrative divisions of the state covered 114 food establishments and resulted in the suspension of licences or registrations of 19 food business operators for serious hygiene and regulatory lapses.

Among the notable actions, the FDA seized 2,279 litres of Patanjali cow ghee valued at around Rs 20 lakh from a distributor in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, it added.

The authorities said the stock was detained under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, on suspicion of misbranding and adulteration.

The largest seizure was reported from the Konkan division where more than 1.44 lakh kg of edible oil of various brands was confiscated from a facility in Bhiwandi, Thane district.

Several other consignments, including edible oils, rice, pulses and jaggery were seized during inspections in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The drive also covered a broad range of food products such as spices, flour, dairy products, sweets, snacks, dry fruits and bakery items.

The FDA said inspections in Mumbai revealed multiple hygiene and compliance deficiencies at food establishments, including poor sanitation, insect infestation, inadequate documentation and lapses in food storage practices, according to the report.

In a parallel operation targeting banned food products conducted between October 28 and October 31, the department seized goods worth Rs 79.4 lakh from 17 establishments.

In addition, authorities registered 13 FIRs, arrested 16 individuals, sealed seven establishments and seized six vehicles.

However, the FDA has advised consumers to purchase food products only from licensed vendors, avoid unlabeled or loose items and carefully verify packaging details, batch numbers and expiry information before making purchases during the festive season.