Karnataka Congress Puts Up 'RTGS Thief' Posters Targeting Vijayendra Over Derogatory Remarks Against Party

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Congress workers have launched a poster campaign on Tuesday targeting BJP Karnataka President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, branding him a 'RTGS thief' and demanding an apology for his alleged derogatory remarks against Congress leaders.

Posters carrying slogans such as "Vijayendra RTGS Villain", "Coward" and "RTGS Thief" have been put up near the residences of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Vijayendra in Bengaluru. The campaign comes amid a controversy over Vijayendra's remarks against the Congress party in Davanagere two days ago.

Congress workers have taken objection to Vijayendra's remarks, in which he allegedly used derogatory language against Congress leaders while criticising the party over its handling of the reservation issue and its arguments before the Karnataka High Court.

"If these lowly Congressmen had any shame left, they would have at least presented their arguments effectively. Instead, they are staging a drama and doing injustice to the oppressed classes," Vijayendra had said, criticising the Congress over the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) case.

Responding to the controversy on Tuesday, Vijayendra expressed regret over his choice of words and apologised if his remarks had hurt anyone.

"I generally do not use such language at public platforms or on any occasion. If my choice of words has hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. I had no intention of hurting anyone deliberately," he said.

He further said the Congress government was not taking adequate steps towards reforming the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). He said the government had also failed to effectively present its arguments before the Karnataka High Court.

"Since they had not argued the case effectively before the Karnataka High Court, I naturally used a few words. If anyone has been hurt by them, I apologise," he said.

On October 31, 2026, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra made a highly controversial statement during a public speech in Davanagere. While attacking the Congress government over issues regarding reservation policies, KPSC vacancies, and essential commodity price hikes, he used singular/dismissive informal language against Congress leadership.

Vijayendra targeting the ruling party's administrative failures. When addressing a remark made by Congress leader V.S. Ugrappa regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayendra retorted sharply using a dismissive, singular tone: "Who said that?".

Congress leaders condemned the language as unbecoming of a public figure holding a responsible organisational position. Incensed Congress activists staged demonstrations across the state.