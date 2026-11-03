ISI Plays Long Game To Revive Separatism In Kashmir, Targets Mainstream Networks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The death of separatism after the abrogation of Article 370 was probably one of the biggest blows for Pakistan. To keep the pot boiling in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan relied heavily on its sponsored separatists.

The separatists, at the behest of the Pakistanis, incited and misguided the youth of Kashmir against the Indian state. This resulted in extreme violence on the streets and rapid recruitment into terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

While Jammu and Kashmir has remained relatively calm for several months now, there is a dangerous undercurrent that is brewing.

Intelligence agencies point to the increased activity by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Kashmir Desk.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the Kashmir Desk is in overdrive mode and is making suggestions to revive terror in Kashmir.

“The latest assessments do not suggest plans to carry out terror attacks in the Valley. They recognise that executing an attack has become difficult under the prevailing security arrangements. The prolonged lull in infiltration attempts is further adding to Pakistan's difficulties,” the official said.

The ISI's Kashmir Desk, which comprises several Pakistani strategists, is primarily focused on reviving separatism in the Valley. Recent discussions between these strategists and the ISI indicate that the revival strategy should be gradual and carefully calibrated, rather than aggressive or overt.

“The ISI is approaching individuals who were once associated with the Hurriyat Conference and encouraging them to enter mainstream politics. With the networks of several overground workers (OWGs) having been exposed following security crackdowns, these individuals have also emerged as potential targets for the ISI. The aim is to bring them into mainstream politics and gradually use them to revive the separatist movement,” the official said.

Another official said most of the former OWGs and separatists have had an ample cooling-off period.

They have not indulged in anything unlawful in the last five to six years. This means that the radar of the agencies on them is very low. The fact that there are no fresh police files on them also makes them potential recruits for the ISI, the official said.

The ISI has plans to recruit such persons in very large numbers and ensure they penetrate the mainstream.

“The ISI has also been scouting for youths on social media with the hope that they would join this cause. There is heavy scouting on social media for such youths. Posts of these youths are closely being monitored. Posts put up by the youths that even suggest a slight bit of discontent against the State are quickly picked up by the recruiters,” the official added.

Another official said the ISI is ready to wait it out, adding it does not want anything bombastic for now as this would quickly catch the attention of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

“The Pakistani intelligence agency is prepared to play the long game, even if it takes three to four years to achieve its objectives. Violence is not part of its immediate strategy. Instead, the aim is to bring separatism back into the public discourse by using mainstream political and social networks,” the official said.

Some political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are speaking the language of separatism, and this is suiting the ISI's narratives.

The former separatists, OWGs and the youths who are on the radar of the ISI are being told not just to join political parties, but also government services and other legitimate organisations. The ISI is also looking for teachers in schools and colleges for this cause.

Officials explain that this form of separatism that the ISI is planning is not anything like what one witnessed in the Valley before the abrogation of Article 370.

Separatists like S A S Geelani, Asiya Andra, or Yasin Malik openly propagated in favour of Pakistan. They orchestrated protests, planned Friday stone pelting, and also encouraged terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen. The ISI knows that it cannot build a network of separatists and direct them to act in a manner which would immediately attract sedition laws.

Being part of a political party, government service, schools and colleges would help these persons understand the system clearly. Such persons would ensure that separatism becomes part of a daily discourse.

It would not necessarily be at a public meeting, which would attract the attention of the Indian security agencies. Such topics also would not make it to social media or another public platform.

These are issues which would be discussed between two to three people in canteens and similar places. The conversations would be private, officials say.

This strategy is far more dangerous as compared to loud separatism and multiple terror attacks. This is a sure and slow way to penetrate the ecosystem without getting noticed or charged by the law enforcement agencies.

This explains why the ISI is ready to play the long waiting game before it ensures that separatism makes its way to the mainstream, an official said.