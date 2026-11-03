Diljit Dosanjh Arrives In Dehradun After Three Day Rishikesh Visit

Diljit Dosanjh Travels Through Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 3 (ANI): Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh arrived at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport under tight security after following a three-day visit to Rishikesh. He will shortly depart for Delhi.

Dosanjh travelled to the airport by road amid tight security arrangements following his stay in Rishikesh. The singer's visit to the Uttarakhand town lasted three days.

Aura India Tour Highlights

Diljit performed in the national capital on October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as part of the Aura India Tour. Following the Delhi show, the India leg of the tour will move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour.

From 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan', 'Naina', and 'Kinni Kinni' to 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water', Diljit took the audience on a musical journey through his popular discography. One of the most-awaited moments of the evening came when he performed 'Saanson Ki Mala', drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

Fan Interactions and Acknowledgements

Beyond the music, the concert also witnessed several heartwarming interactions between the singer and his fans. Diljit invited a few audience members onto the stage, giving them an opportunity to dance and sing alongside him and turning the massive venue into a shared celebration.

The singer also took a moment during the performance to express his gratitude to the Delhi Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for their efforts in ensuring that the concert was smoothly organised and well-managed.

Addressing Controversy

He also appeared to indirectly address the controversy surrounding his“I'm an artist, bro” remark. A few months ago, during an Instagram Live session, Diljit was reportedly asked to react to the protest led by Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi. The singer had reportedly said,“Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician."

However, Diljit's alleged remark did not sit well with CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who criticised the 'GOAT' singer over his comments. On Friday, Diljit indirectly took a jibe at CJP. Without naming anyone, Diljit said,“ I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. Punjabian nu na sikhaao ladaayia kida ladnaa. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.”

The concert concluded with a laser display featuring the captions“Main Hoon Punjab” (I am Punjab) and“I'm an artist”. (ANI)

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