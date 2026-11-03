Jabalpur Family Donates Organs Of Brain-Dead Road Accident Victim

Noble Gesture of Organ Donation in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): The family of a road accident victim declared "brain-dead" at a private hospital in Jabalpur has volunteered to donate his organs. To ensure rapid transportation of the donor's heart and liver to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad, authorities are establishing two green corridors to facilitate seamless, uninterrupted transit. Baderia MetroPrime Multi Speciality Hospital Director Rajeev Baderia said the patient's family agreed to donate his organs despite there being no hope of his survival.“At Baderia MetroPrime Hospital, a victim of a road accident arrived in a brain-dead state. His family expressed a desire to donate his organs, as there was no hope for his survival. Although the patient himself is losing his life, he is gifting life to 4–5 other people... We extend our deepest gratitude to the family for this noble gesture,” he told ANI.

Details of the Organ Retrieval and Transport

Coordinating Medical Transplants

He further informed that one kidney would be transplanted at Baderia MetroPrime Hospital, while the other would be transplanted at the Medical College in Jabalpur. The heart and liver are being transported to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad.“Consequently, one kidney will be transplanted here at Baderia MetroPrime Hospital, while the other will be transplanted at the Medical College in Jabalpur. His heart and liver are being transported to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad. Two 'green corridors' are being established for this purpose. A team of doctors is arriving from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, via a chartered flight to retrieve the heart and liver and perform the transplants there. This is the first time a heart is being retrieved in Jabalpur; it is being transported from here to Ahmedabad, Gujarat,” he said.

Medical Background of the Patient

Baderia MetroPrime Hospital Kidney Transplant Surgeon Dr Rajesh Patel said the patient met with an accident on October 31 and was admitted in a critical condition. Following medical tests, doctors determined that he had suffered brainstem death.“On 31 October, a patient unfortunately met with an accident. We learned that the patient's condition was critical following the accident, and he was admitted in a very serious state. After conducting all the necessary tests, it was determined that the patient had reached a state known as 'brainstem death.' In such a condition, survival is not possible,” Patel said. He said the medical team explained organ donation to the patient's relatives, who consented to the process.“Our team spoke with the patient's relatives and explained the concept of organ donation to them. The patient's relatives provided their consent. It is with their agreement that we are able to carry out this noble act... As part of this transplant process, we are retrieving the heart, the lungs, and both kidneys. This will save the lives of 4-5 people,” he said. (ANI)

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