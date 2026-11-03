Surat Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Kills Father With Cooker Lid, Knife After He Smashes Her Mobile Phone

A fight over a mobile phone took a terrible turn in Gujarat's Surat when a 22-year-old lady reportedly killed her father by beating him with a pressure cooker lid and a knife after he threw her phone on the floor. The woman, identified as Kajal alias Vikram, has been arrested by the Amroli police in connection with the murder.

The incident happened about 10.30pm on October 31. The victim Rameshsinh Kailashsinh Rajput was at home with his wife Manjuben and the youngest daughter when an altercation broke out between him and Kajal over a household issue. Sources said the quarrel started as a simple discussion, but quickly escalated. During the dispute, Rameshsinh allegedly scolded Kajal for domestic labor and stole her cell phone and hurled it on the floor.

Reportedly, Kajal became angry at her father's conduct and took up a pressure cooker lid to repeatedly strike him on the head. She then stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, inflicting major injuries and bleeding. Despite his injuries, Rameshsinh managed to run towards the outside platform of the house but collapsed a short distance away. He died following the attack.

Following the incident, the family alerted the 108 ambulance service. Medical staff reached the spot and examined Rameshsinh, but he had already succumbed to his injuries. His wife Manjuben then filed a murder charge against her daughter at the Amroli police station. Police arrested Kajal and lodged a murder case against her on the basis of the complaint. She is now in pre-trial detention.

The incident took occurred near Kosad Awas H-5 under boundaries of Amroli police station on October 31, stated Surat Police ACP Parth Chovatia.

What Did Police Say?

The ACP said Rameshsinh had shouted at Kajal and this led to a quarrel between the father and daughter about domestic chores. It is said she lost her fury and first attacked him with a non-stick pan and then with a kitchen knife.

Chovatia claimed the father was transported to hospital in a severe condition and was certified deceased by medics. The accused, Kajal, has been apprehended and is now in judicial custody.

Police are probing the circumstances leading to the murder and the occurrences inside the property. A family dispute turned into a fatal attack on Tuesday nite in Kosad Awas neighborhood, leaving a man dead and his daughter arrested on murder charges, which has startled people.