Yemen Army Claims 332 Houthi Fighters Neutralized in 24 Hours
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said it launched 951 operations against Houthi positions and fighter formations over the past 24 hours, escalating Operation Dawn of Yemen, according to a statement issued Monday.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili, writing on the US social media platform X, said the operations “neutralized” about 332 Houthi field commanders and fighters. The army also said it destroyed or damaged 56 vehicles, pieces of equipment and weapons on multiple fronts, including Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda.
In southwestern Taiz province, al-Nuzaili said government troops were still repelling Houthi attacks and hitting the group’s positions, movements and sources of fire. He added that military engineers were removing mines and explosive devices from areas recaptured in Al-Jawf, a step meant to reduce the danger to civilians.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the claims.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports. The resurgence shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held across Yemen since April 2022, and the humanitarian crisis has deepened as combat and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis took the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili, writing on the US social media platform X, said the operations “neutralized” about 332 Houthi field commanders and fighters. The army also said it destroyed or damaged 56 vehicles, pieces of equipment and weapons on multiple fronts, including Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda.
In southwestern Taiz province, al-Nuzaili said government troops were still repelling Houthi attacks and hitting the group’s positions, movements and sources of fire. He added that military engineers were removing mines and explosive devices from areas recaptured in Al-Jawf, a step meant to reduce the danger to civilians.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the claims.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports. The resurgence shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held across Yemen since April 2022, and the humanitarian crisis has deepened as combat and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis took the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
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