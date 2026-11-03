1 Dead as 2 Helicopters Collide at Nepal’s Everest Helipad
(MENAFN) Tragedy struck Nepal’s Everest region on Tuesday when two helicopters collided while landing at the Pheriche helipad in Solukhumbu district, leaving one person dead, local media reported.
The Tuesday collision involved aircraft operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty. Local media said the person killed was a foreign tourist aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter, while a pilot sustained injuries.
A Simrik Air helicopter has reached the crash site at the helipad, and rescue operations were underway as the situation unfolded. Details on the cause of the collision were not immediately available, and this report will be updated as more information emerges.
The Tuesday collision involved aircraft operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty. Local media said the person killed was a foreign tourist aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter, while a pilot sustained injuries.
A Simrik Air helicopter has reached the crash site at the helipad, and rescue operations were underway as the situation unfolded. Details on the cause of the collision were not immediately available, and this report will be updated as more information emerges.
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