Israeli Raids in West Bank Hit Villages as October Attacks Surge
(MENAFN) Israeli forces injured two Palestinians near Bethlehem, detained a young man west of Jenin and demolished a memorial south of Nablus on Monday, as raids swept across the occupied West Bank.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews took two Palestinians to a hospital with bruises after Israeli forces assaulted them in Al-Minya, near Bethlehem.
In Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, Israeli special forces stormed a home and several shops, detained a young man and pulled out, the official Palestinian news agency reported.
In Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, Israeli troops backed by a military bulldozer razed a memorial to slain Palestinians at the village’s main entrance, local sources said. The troops also confiscated a display showing a map of Palestine.
Israeli forces also uprooted olive trees and shut iron gates at the entrances to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and neighboring As-Sawiya. According to the sources, bulldozers sealed off dirt roads that residents had tried to use to enter and leave the villages.
In Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces shut the town’s entrances and several shops and fired stun grenades toward residents.
Troops also searched the town of Ramin, east of Tulkarem, where no arrests were reported, the official Palestinian news agency said. In the nearby suburb of Iktaba, military vehicles snarled traffic and soldiers took down a Palestinian flag from Martyrs’ Square, the same news agency added.
Earlier Monday, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said it had documented 3,133 attacks by Israeli forces and Israeli occupiers in the West Bank in October, a 52.8% rise from September.
The commission attributed 1,764 of the attacks to Israeli forces and 1,369 to Israeli occupiers. It said attacks by occupiers more than doubled from 647 in September.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews took two Palestinians to a hospital with bruises after Israeli forces assaulted them in Al-Minya, near Bethlehem.
In Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, Israeli special forces stormed a home and several shops, detained a young man and pulled out, the official Palestinian news agency reported.
In Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, Israeli troops backed by a military bulldozer razed a memorial to slain Palestinians at the village’s main entrance, local sources said. The troops also confiscated a display showing a map of Palestine.
Israeli forces also uprooted olive trees and shut iron gates at the entrances to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and neighboring As-Sawiya. According to the sources, bulldozers sealed off dirt roads that residents had tried to use to enter and leave the villages.
In Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces shut the town’s entrances and several shops and fired stun grenades toward residents.
Troops also searched the town of Ramin, east of Tulkarem, where no arrests were reported, the official Palestinian news agency said. In the nearby suburb of Iktaba, military vehicles snarled traffic and soldiers took down a Palestinian flag from Martyrs’ Square, the same news agency added.
Earlier Monday, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said it had documented 3,133 attacks by Israeli forces and Israeli occupiers in the West Bank in October, a 52.8% rise from September.
The commission attributed 1,764 of the attacks to Israeli forces and 1,369 to Israeli occupiers. It said attacks by occupiers more than doubled from 647 in September.
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