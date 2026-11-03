OpenAI Taps Ex-Army Secretary Driscoll for National Security Role
(MENAFN) OpenAI has hired former US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to fill a newly created post, senior counselor for national security modernization, as the company moves to push the responsible use of artificial intelligence in national security, cybersecurity and defense.
The company announced the appointment Monday. Driscoll will work with OpenAI’s senior leadership, government officials, industry executives, academic institutions and international partners to pinpoint where advanced AI can strengthen national security capabilities, especially for the US and its allies.
In the role, Driscoll will advise public- and private-sector partners on updating policies and strategies to bring AI into national security operations. He will also help OpenAI’s internal teams grasp the operational demands and challenges that national security institutions face worldwide.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed the move and stressed the importance of international cooperation in shaping AI’s future.
“AI should give people more power over their lives and people should have a say in how it’s developed,” Altman said.
Driscoll previously served as the 26th Secretary of the United States Army, where he oversaw the service’s operations, modernization programs and resource allocation.
His departure from that post followed reported disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over Army leadership and modernization priorities.
Driscoll called the move to OpenAI a chance to help military personnel and national security institutions benefit from fast-advancing technology.
“I’m joining OpenAI to help the United States and our allies put this technology to work responsibly, for the people who keep us safe,” he said.
The company announced the appointment Monday. Driscoll will work with OpenAI’s senior leadership, government officials, industry executives, academic institutions and international partners to pinpoint where advanced AI can strengthen national security capabilities, especially for the US and its allies.
In the role, Driscoll will advise public- and private-sector partners on updating policies and strategies to bring AI into national security operations. He will also help OpenAI’s internal teams grasp the operational demands and challenges that national security institutions face worldwide.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed the move and stressed the importance of international cooperation in shaping AI’s future.
“AI should give people more power over their lives and people should have a say in how it’s developed,” Altman said.
Driscoll previously served as the 26th Secretary of the United States Army, where he oversaw the service’s operations, modernization programs and resource allocation.
His departure from that post followed reported disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over Army leadership and modernization priorities.
Driscoll called the move to OpenAI a chance to help military personnel and national security institutions benefit from fast-advancing technology.
“I’m joining OpenAI to help the United States and our allies put this technology to work responsibly, for the people who keep us safe,” he said.
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