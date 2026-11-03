Florida Flash Flood Emergency: Up to 20 Inches of Rain in Brevard
(MENAFN) A flash flood emergency was issued Monday for parts of Brevard County in central Florida, including West Melbourne and Palm Bay, after torrential rain set off dangerous flooding, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
The NWS office in Melbourne reported that 15 to 20 inches (38.1 to 50.8 centimeters) of rain had already fallen across the affected area by 11:35 a.m. local time (1635 GMT). Forecasters warned that another 2 to 4 inches (5.08 to 10.16 centimeters) could still come.
The alert warned of life-threatening flash flooding and told residents to move to higher ground immediately.
The warning covered southeastern Brevard County on Florida’s east-central coast, an area that includes Melbourne and Palm Bay.
County authorities reported widespread flooded roads, especially in the southern part of Brevard County. They urged residents to stay home if possible and not to drive through flooded roadways.
Brevard Public Schools canceled classes Monday because of the heavy rain and flooding, according to the Florida Department of Education.
Flood watches and flash flood warnings were also posted across parts of central and southern Florida. Authorities urged residents to monitor local weather updates and follow emergency instructions.
The agency’s offices in Melbourne, Miami and Key West called on residents to stay alert to changing conditions and heed local guidance.
The NWS cautioned people not to walk or drive through floodwaters, noting that most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.
The NWS office in Melbourne reported that 15 to 20 inches (38.1 to 50.8 centimeters) of rain had already fallen across the affected area by 11:35 a.m. local time (1635 GMT). Forecasters warned that another 2 to 4 inches (5.08 to 10.16 centimeters) could still come.
The alert warned of life-threatening flash flooding and told residents to move to higher ground immediately.
The warning covered southeastern Brevard County on Florida’s east-central coast, an area that includes Melbourne and Palm Bay.
County authorities reported widespread flooded roads, especially in the southern part of Brevard County. They urged residents to stay home if possible and not to drive through flooded roadways.
Brevard Public Schools canceled classes Monday because of the heavy rain and flooding, according to the Florida Department of Education.
Flood watches and flash flood warnings were also posted across parts of central and southern Florida. Authorities urged residents to monitor local weather updates and follow emergency instructions.
The agency’s offices in Melbourne, Miami and Key West called on residents to stay alert to changing conditions and heed local guidance.
The NWS cautioned people not to walk or drive through floodwaters, noting that most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.
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