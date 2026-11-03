Cyclone Murasu Slams Andhra Pradesh as 151,434 Flee in Odisha
(MENAFN) Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu hit the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state early Tuesday, officials said, just days after Cyclone Arnab struck India’s southern coastline and left five people dead.
The India Meteorological Department said landfall began over the southern coastal stretch of Andhra Pradesh at 1 a.m. local time (1930 GMT Monday). In an update on the US social media platform X, the weather department said: “The landfall process continues. In the forward sector of the cyclone, part of a wall cloud entered into land and the eye is touching the coast. Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu over West central Bay of Bengal close to South Andhra Pradesh coast,”
The storm brought heavy rain and winds of up to 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour.
Ahead of landfall, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ordered officials to prepare. He warned that the cyclone could damage between 6,000 and 8,000 electricity poles, creating a “severe threat to power supply.”
Authorities ordered residents of low-lying areas to move to safer locations.
In neighboring Odisha state, authorities relocated 151,434 people to safe places and stepped up preparedness in vulnerable areas to limit the cyclone’s potential impact.
The India Meteorological Department said landfall began over the southern coastal stretch of Andhra Pradesh at 1 a.m. local time (1930 GMT Monday). In an update on the US social media platform X, the weather department said: “The landfall process continues. In the forward sector of the cyclone, part of a wall cloud entered into land and the eye is touching the coast. Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu over West central Bay of Bengal close to South Andhra Pradesh coast,”
The storm brought heavy rain and winds of up to 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour.
Ahead of landfall, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ordered officials to prepare. He warned that the cyclone could damage between 6,000 and 8,000 electricity poles, creating a “severe threat to power supply.”
Authorities ordered residents of low-lying areas to move to safer locations.
In neighboring Odisha state, authorities relocated 151,434 people to safe places and stepped up preparedness in vulnerable areas to limit the cyclone’s potential impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment