Brazil Storm Cuts Power to 82,200 Units, Calamity Declared
(MENAFN) A violent storm tore through Maringa in southern Brazil in the early hours of Monday, uprooting trees, bringing down power poles, snarling traffic and plunging tens of thousands of properties into darkness, a local newspaper reported.
Winds peaked at 81 kilometers (50 miles) per hour, and 39.8 millimeters (1.56 inches) of rain fell between midnight and 6:15 a.m., according to the Parana Environmental Technology and Monitoring System (Simepar).
By Monday morning, more than 82,200 electricity consumer units had lost power, roughly 34% of the city, the Parana Energy Company (Copel) said.
Toppled trees blocked roads, crushed parked vehicles and slammed into a church wall. The storm also ripped at buildings and roofs and knocked out traffic lights. A gas station was damaged, and the city’s fire department headquarters was among the structures hit.
Mayor Silvio Barros declared a state of public calamity to speed up emergency measures and aid for affected residents, according to local media reports.
Crews from municipal infrastructure, urban maintenance and civil defense departments were dispatched to cut away fallen trees, reopen roads and assess the damage.
Authorities warned residents to keep clear of downed trees and damaged power lines, citing the danger of electric shock.
Other municipalities across Parana state were also hit, with damaged homes and interrupted electricity service reported.
Officials continued to evaluate the damage and coordinate recovery efforts.
Winds peaked at 81 kilometers (50 miles) per hour, and 39.8 millimeters (1.56 inches) of rain fell between midnight and 6:15 a.m., according to the Parana Environmental Technology and Monitoring System (Simepar).
By Monday morning, more than 82,200 electricity consumer units had lost power, roughly 34% of the city, the Parana Energy Company (Copel) said.
Toppled trees blocked roads, crushed parked vehicles and slammed into a church wall. The storm also ripped at buildings and roofs and knocked out traffic lights. A gas station was damaged, and the city’s fire department headquarters was among the structures hit.
Mayor Silvio Barros declared a state of public calamity to speed up emergency measures and aid for affected residents, according to local media reports.
Crews from municipal infrastructure, urban maintenance and civil defense departments were dispatched to cut away fallen trees, reopen roads and assess the damage.
Authorities warned residents to keep clear of downed trees and damaged power lines, citing the danger of electric shock.
Other municipalities across Parana state were also hit, with damaged homes and interrupted electricity service reported.
Officials continued to evaluate the damage and coordinate recovery efforts.
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