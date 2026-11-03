President Ilham Aliyev Receives Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Laos To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. On November 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Siphandon Oybouaboudi, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Azerbaijan.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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