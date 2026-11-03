Azerbaijan's Mps Extend Victory Day Congratulations To President Ilham Aliyev And First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted a decision to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, Trend 's correspondent reports from the plenary session.
The initiative was put forward by Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova during today's plenary session.
The proposal was unanimously approved by lawmakers, accompanied by applause.
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