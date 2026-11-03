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President Of Laos Invites President Ilham Aliyev For Official Visit


Date: 2026-11-03 02:31:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith has invited President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Laos.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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