President Of Laos Invites President Ilham Aliyev For Official Visit
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith has invited President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Laos.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment