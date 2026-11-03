Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market In India: USD 452.9 Million Opportunity By 2032 As Digital Diabetes Care Expands, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India continuous glucose monitoring market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.90% during 2027–2032, supported by growing adoption of sensor-based monitoring and expanding digital healthcare services.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the India continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market size USD 231.4 million in 2026 and is estimated to grow from USD 258.1 million in 2027 to reach USD 452.9 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The market is gaining momentum as healthcare providers increasingly incorporate sensor-based glucose monitoring into diabetes management. Wider screening initiatives, digital health programs, and growing awareness of continuous glucose data are creating opportunities for device manufacturers and healthcare technology providers. However, high device costs and limited reimbursement coverage continue to influence adoption, particularly among patients who require long-term monitoring.

India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Outlook

The India continuous glucose monitoring market is shaped by demand across different patient groups and healthcare settings. Home-care settings account for the largest share of end-user revenue, reflecting the role of personal glucose monitoring in ongoing diabetes management. Hospitals and clinics remain important for professional assessment and treatment decisions, while emerging applications in sports and fitness centers are creating additional avenues for market expansion.

The market also reflects differences in adoption across device components and monitoring technologies. Sensors represent the largest component segment, while receivers are projected to grow at a faster rate. Real-time CGM devices currently account for the leading device-type share, whereas intermittently scanned systems are expected to register faster growth during the forecast period.

“India continuous glucose monitoring market is evolving as sensor-based technologies become an increasingly important part of diabetes management. Growing interest in home-based monitoring and digital healthcare integration is creating opportunities for manufacturers, while device affordability and recurring sensor costs remain key considerations influencing wider adoption,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Trends & Forecast

Digital Diabetes Management Creates New Routes for Device Adoption

Digital healthcare programs are creating opportunities to connect glucose monitoring with ongoing patient support. CGM readings can be incorporated into remote consultations, diabetes coaching, and follow-up services, allowing healthcare providers to review glucose patterns beyond conventional clinical visits. As digital care platforms expand their reach, device manufacturers can explore partnerships with healthcare technology companies and diabetes-management providers to extend access to sensor-based monitoring.

Sensor Replacement Economics Influence Long-Term Market Demand

The recurring nature of sensor purchases makes replacement costs an important factor in the Indian CGM market. Patients using continuous monitoring need to account for repeated sensor purchases, making affordability relevant beyond the initial device acquisition. Changes in product pricing, domestic assembly, and distribution efficiency could influence the cost of continued use. Manufacturers that improve affordability while maintaining product reliability may be better positioned to encourage repeat purchases and sustain patient adoption.

Pediatric Monitoring and Specialized Care Expand Application Opportunities

The growing availability of CGM devices for younger patients is creating additional opportunities across diabetes-care programs. Monitoring can help families and healthcare professionals assess glucose patterns associated with meals, physical activity, and insulin adjustments. As device eligibility expands across age groups, manufacturers can develop partnerships with pediatric diabetes centers and specialist care providers to support device initiation, patient education, and continued monitoring.

India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Segmentation Overview

The India continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented by component, device type, diabetes type, age group, and end user.

By Component

Sensors

Transmitters

Receivers

By Device Type

Real-time CGM (rtCGM)

Intermittently Scanned CGM

By Diabetes Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

By Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home-care Settings

Sports and Fitness Centers

India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Competitive Outlook

The India continuous glucose monitoring market includes established international device manufacturers and emerging healthcare technology companies. Competition is shaped by product availability, sensor performance, monitoring duration, connectivity, and the ability to integrate glucose readings with digital diabetes-management services. Companies are also positioning their offerings across different patient groups and care settings, with product differentiation extending beyond sensor technology to include mobile applications and data interpretation features.

Market participants are exploring opportunities through product launches, distribution partnerships, and expanded access to monitoring solutions. Abbott's FreeStyle Libre portfolio, Roche's connected monitoring ecosystem, and devices offered by Dexcom and other suppliers contribute to the competitive landscape. Domestic healthcare technology initiatives, including Tracky CGM offerings, are also adding to the range of products available to Indian buyers. Affordability, reliable distribution, and continued sensor supply are expected to remain important factors influencing competition.

India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Industry Leaders

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom Inc.

Medtronic plc

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Roche Diagnostics

BeatO (Health Arx)

HealthifyMe

iSprit MedTech

Terumo India Pvt. Ltd.

Truworth Wellness

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Bioactive Peptides Market Size - The Bioactive Peptides Market is expected to grow from USD 3.71 billion in 2026 to USD 5.28 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.31%, supported by increasing demand for functional ingredients, growing interest in health and wellness products, and expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, food, and dietary supplements.

Birch Allergy Market Share - The Birch Allergy Market is projected to expand from USD 0.78 billion in 2026 to USD 1.12 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.42%, driven by rising prevalence of seasonal allergic conditions, increasing awareness of allergen immunotherapy, and growing demand for targeted allergy diagnosis and treatment.

Neurological Imaging Software Market Trends - The Neurological Imaging Software Market is expected to grow from USD 2.27 billion in 2027 to USD 4.06 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.33%, supported by increasing demand for advanced neurological diagnostics, rising adoption of AI-enabled imaging solutions, and growing prevalence of neurological disorders.

Cell Culture Supply CDMO Market Analysis - The Cell Culture Supply CDMO Market is projected to increase from USD 5.98 billion in 2026 to USD 9.72 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.21%, driven by expanding biopharmaceutical production, rising outsourcing of cell culture operations, and growing demand for biologics and advanced therapies.

Pulmonary Edema Market Overview - The Pulmonary Edema Market is expected to expand from USD 7.91 billion in 2026 to USD 11.32 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.43%, supported by the rising burden of cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, increasing demand for timely diagnosis, and advances in critical care and treatment approaches.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include

CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...