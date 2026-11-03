Dr. K. A. Paul Urges Trump To Consider 15-Point Iran Peace Proposal

Dr. K. A. Paul's official November 2, 2026 press release urging President Trump to implement his 15-point Iran peace proposal and pursue a path toward peace.

Dr. K. A. Paul, President of the Global Peace Initiative, pictured in a formal portrait with the Indian national flag, representing his message of peace, leadership and international cooperation.

Dr. K. A. Paul renews his call for President Trump to review a 15-point Iran peace proposal presented in March 2026.

- Dr. K. A. Paul, Global Peace InitiativeWASHINTON, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Peace Initiative Announces 15-Point Iran Peace Proposal and Diplomatic OutreachOrganization provides an update on Dr. K. A. Paul's proposal and ongoing efforts to encourage diplomatic communication concerning U.S.–Iran relationsThe Global Peace Initiative has announced an update on a 15-point peace proposal developed by its President, Dr. K. A. Paul, concerning U.S.–Iran relations and the possibility of diplomatic engagement.According to the Global Peace Initiative, Dr. Paul developed the proposal as a framework for discussion concerning diplomatic options and issues associated with the conflict involving the United States and Iran.The organization said the proposal was presented by Dr. Paul to U.S. representatives during 2026 and has subsequently been communicated to additional individuals involved in discussions concerning U.S.–Iran relations.15-Point Peace ProposalThe Global Peace Initiative said the 15-point proposal is intended to identify areas that could be considered in diplomatic discussions between the relevant parties.According to Dr. Paul, the proposal addresses measures intended to support negotiations, maintain communication channels and provide a framework for discussions concerning the conflict.The organization said the proposal has not been presented as an agreement accepted by either the United States or Iran. It remains a proposal for consideration and discussion.The Global Peace Initiative said its objective is to make diplomatic options available for consideration alongside other approaches to international relations and security.Diplomatic OutreachAccording to the organization, Dr. Paul has conducted outreach involving individuals identified as American and Iranian representatives during 2026.The reported outreach has included meetings, telephone communications and other correspondence concerning diplomatic and humanitarian issues.The Global Peace Initiative said these activities form part of Dr. Paul's broader efforts to encourage communication among representatives from different countries and backgrounds.The organization is presenting the activities as diplomatic outreach and is not stating that the discussions have resulted in a completed agreement or formal negotiations between the United States and Iran.Humanitarian and Economic ConsiderationsThe Global Peace Initiative said humanitarian considerations have been among the issues raised in Dr. Paul's public statements and diplomatic outreach.These considerations include the effects of international conflict on civilian populations, access to medical supplies and humanitarian assistance, energy costs, food prices, international trade and broader economic conditions.The organization said these subjects may be relevant to discussions concerning the wider effects of prolonged international conflict.Peace Gatherings and Public OutreachThe Global Peace Initiative also reported that it has organized or participated in peace-focused gatherings and summits in Washington, D.C., Dallas and New York during 2026.According to the organization, these activities have provided opportunities for individuals and community representatives to discuss international peace, diplomacy, humanitarian concerns and international cooperation.The organization said its public outreach will continue to focus on communication and peaceful approaches to international disputes.Continued Focus on Diplomatic CommunicationThe Global Peace Initiative said Dr. Paul intends to continue presenting the 15-point proposal as part of his public and diplomatic outreach concerning U.S.–Iran relations.The organization said the proposal is intended to encourage consideration of diplomatic options and continued communication among relevant representatives.Dr. Paul said,“The proposal represents an effort to place diplomatic options and continued communication among the subjects available for consideration by the relevant representatives.”The Global Peace Initiative said it does not represent the proposal as an agreement, settlement or official policy of the United States or Iran.About the Global Peace InitiativeThe Global Peace Initiative is an international peace-focused organization associated with Dr. K. A. Paul. Its activities include peace gatherings, public outreach and communication focused on international dialogue, humanitarian engagement, cooperation and peaceful approaches to global conflicts.Media ContactGlobal Peace InitiativeOffice of Dr. K. A. PaulPresident, Global Peace InitiativeWashington, D.C., United StatesEmail:...

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Dr. K. A. Paul at the Global Peace & Economic Summit: A Call for Peace and Cooperation

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Dr. K. A. Paul Urges Trump to Consider 15-Point Iran Peace Proposal News Provided By Kisaan Parivar Ltd November 03, 2026, 07:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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