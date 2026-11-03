Avyanco Announces Free Zone Company Formation Service For New UAE Businesses

Avyanco's new UAE free zone company setup package starts from AED 8,499.

The package suits digital nomads, e-commerce brands, freelancers, consultants and tech start-ups.

Five things to check before booking a UAE free zone company setup package.

Avyanco's new package gives founders a lower-cost route to a UAE free zone licence, with clear guidance on what the starting price covers.

DUBAI, DUBIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avyanco, a Dubai-based business setup and corporate services consultancy, has introduced a new free zone company formation package with prices starting at AED 8,499. The package is aimed at freelancers, consultants, e-commerce businesses and early-stage technology companies seeking to establish a licensed entity in one of the UAE's free zones.The launch comes as interest in business setup in Dubai and the wider UAE remains strong among entrepreneurs looking for a base for regional and international trade. Free zones allow full foreign ownership in most cases, and many offer entry-level licences intended for small and newly formed companies.According to Avyanco, the package covers the core steps of company setup in a free zone, including trade name reservation, initial approvals, company registration and the issue of a free zone business licence for permitted activities. The firm also supports registration with the immigration authorities, which allows the company to apply for investor and employee visas.Avyanco has positioned AED 8,499 as a starting price rather than a fixed total. Free zone costs are typically built from several components, including the licence, registration fees, office facilities, residence visas, medical tests and Emirates ID, approvals for regulated activities, and annual renewal. The final cost depends on the chosen free zone, the business activity and the number of visas required.Entry-level free zone licences across the UAE currently range from around AED 5,000 to more than AED 15,000, depending on the authority and what is bundled. As a result, the overall company formation cost in Dubai and the other emirates can differ widely from one founder to the next. Free zones also vary in their permitted activities, office requirements and visa allowances, which means the most suitable zone depends on the nature of each business.“A low starting price only helps if founders know what it covers. Our aim is to give every client a clear quote before they commit to a free zone,” said Jashvantkumar Prajapati, CEO and Founder of Avyanco.Avyanco advises applicants to confirm several points before committing to any free zone package. These include whether the planned activity is permitted in the chosen zone, how many visas the licence allows and what each costs, which office facility is included, the price of renewal in the second year, and whether corporate tax and VAT registration are covered.Tax obligations are a further consideration. Under UAE corporate tax rules, a free zone company must register for corporate tax and file an annual return. It may qualify for a 0% rate on qualifying income if it meets the conditions for a Qualifying Free Zone Person, while other taxable income above AED 375,000 is taxed at 9%.Based on Avyanco's published guidance, a free zone licence typically takes three to seven working days once documents are complete. Residence visas usually take a further one to three weeks, and corporate bank account opening can take two to six weeks. Much of the process can be handled remotely, allowing founders outside the UAE to begin the application before travelling.Further details on free zone company formation, including a comparison of free zones and their costs, are available on Avyanco's website.About AvyancoAvyanco is a Dubai-based business setup and corporate services consultancy licensed by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (licence no. 909402). The firm has set up more than 11,500 businesses and supports entrepreneurs and companies with company formation across the UAE's mainland and free zones, as well as visas, corporate tax, VAT, accounting and compliance.

Mohammad Faizan

Avyanco Business Consultancy LLC

+971 50 398 9000

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Avyanco Announces Free Zone Company Formation Service for New UAE Businesses News Provided By Avyanco Business Consultancy LLC November 03, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.