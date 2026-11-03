Sam Hard Unveils Restored 2 Fast 2 Furious Camaro At The 2026 SEMA Show

Hard up Garage in Las Vegas following a full on restoration.

Sam's incredible project started with a barnfind

Discover the Camaro in the metal tomorrow 11:30 on the ACES booth at SEMA, Central Hall

After 23 years in storage and a 15-day rebuild, Sam Hard will unveil the screen-used 1969 Chevrolet Camaro on Tuesday, 3 November at 11:30 a.m.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 2 Fast 2 Furious, Brian O'Conner and Roman Pearce launched a blue Chevrolet Camaro onto the deck of a yacht.The film ended. The damaged car stayed hidden for 23 years. Tomorrow morning, British mechanic and Hard Up Garage creator In 2 Fast 2 Furious, Brian O'Conner and Roman Pearce launched a blue Chevrolet Camaro onto the deck of a yacht.The film ended. The damaged car stayed hidden for 23 years. Tomorrow morning, British mechanic and Hard Up Garage creator Sam Hard will pull the cover off the car that helped make that scene, freshly restored and back in front of an audience on opening day at the SEMA Show.Hard says Paul Walker drove this Camaro as a hero car before it went to work on the yacht stunt. By the time Hard saw it in Georgia in 2019, its front end was crushed and its engine was gone. On return trips to the States, he kept visiting its custodian, armed with English tea bags, biscuits and a standing offer to buy the wreck. When the call finally came, he booked a flight.Through Hard Up Garage, Hard has built a following on both sides of the Atlantic and worked with creators including Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings and Freddy“Tavarish” Hernandez. For the Camaro, Tavarish handed over the keys to his Florida workshop. Hard and longtime collaborators Famous Dave and Mr Wiggles had 15 days to turn a battered movie prop back into a working Chevrolet.For anyone tempted to shout“Ejecto seato, cuz!”, the crew had rather more pressing jobs on the list.Fans can watch the rebuild in 2 Fast 2 Broken, the four-part series available on DRIVEN (GetDriven). It follows Hard from the day he collected the Camaro through the strip-down, when the team could finally see what the yacht landing had done to it. Each episode premieres on DRIVEN and comes to the Hard Up Garage YouTube channel seven days later.The Camaro arrived in Las Vegas with Petrolheadonism 's Road to SEMA, a cross-country run from Miami to Los Angeles and on to Nevada. After joining the convoy on the Las Vegas Strip, the Chevrolet is now under a blue cover at ACES Fuel Injection.Hard has invited friends from automotive television and the custom-car world to join him for the reveal. The cover comes off at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.PartnersTavarish, Classic Industries, Ringbrothers, ACES Fuel Injection, WCH Racing Engines, Revolt Paint, Vintage Air, Glass Skills, DRZA, American Autowire, Pypes Exhaust, Cold Case Radiators, Speedtech, QA1, ididit Steering Columns, Yuasa, Comma, EBC, OutRun and SpeedDawg.Contact:Sam Hard | Hard Up Garage... | +44 7532 055306 |

SAM HARD

Hard Up Garage

+44 7532 055306

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Sam Hard Unveils Restored 2 Fast 2 Furious Camaro at the 2026 SEMA Show News Provided By OUTRUN November 03, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



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