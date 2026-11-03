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Highlighting Manufacturing Capabilities, Product Quality, and Metal Packaging Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 3, 2026 - Five manufacturers active in China's aluminum and metal packaging sector - ANHUI IDEA TECHNOLOGY IMP&EXP Co., Ltd. (IDEA PACKAGE), ORG Technology Co., Ltd., Sunrise Group Co., Ltd., Euro Asia Packaging (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Shengxilong Aluminum Can Manufacturing Co., Ltd. - are featured in this 2026 industry review. The article examines their product categories, manufacturing capabilities, customization options and documented business profiles, providing an overview of suppliers serving different metal packaging applications. Rather than ranking the companies by revenue, production volume or market share, this review focuses on publicly available company information and product-related evidence.Industry Context: What Buyers Compare in Aluminum Can SupplyAluminum cans remain an important packaging format for beer, carbonated soft drinks, functional and energy drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit juice and tea-based beverages. Their lightweight construction, barrier performance, convenience and recyclability make them suitable for a broad range of beverage applications. Two-piece aluminum beverage cans, consisting of a drawn body and a seamed end, are widely used for products such as beer cans and soda cans.When evaluating a metal can supplier, buyers typically consider can format, filling volume, body dimensions, end diameter, internal coating and surface decoration. Standard, sleek and slim formats serve different filling-line and branding requirements, while easy-open ends and other closure options influence product convenience. For food and beverage applications, buyers also review food-contact material declarations, coating adhesion, seam integrity and airtightness.It is also important to distinguish aluminum cans from tinplate cans. Although both fall under the broader category of metal packaging, aluminum beverage cans and tin can packaging have different material properties, manufacturing processes and application requirements. Aluminum containers are also used in specialty packaging, including coffee can formats, aluminum bottles and cans with lids for selected food, cosmetic and industrial products.Scope and Basis of ComparisonThis review considers five companies associated with aluminum or metal packaging manufacturing in China. The comparison covers product categories, publicly documented specifications, manufacturing and customization capabilities, quality-related information and export considerations.Some companies specialize in two-piece aluminum beverage cans, while others focus on aluminum aerosol containers or customized aluminum packaging. These differences are identified in the individual company profiles rather than treating all products as interchangeable. Where a specific capacity, certification or commercial parameter is not supported by the available company information, no figure is assigned. The article is intended as a documentation-based industry reference rather than an audited market ranking.The Five Manufacturers1. ANHUI IDEA TECHNOLOGY IMP&EXP Co., Ltd. (IDEA PACKAGE)ANHUI IDEA TECHNOLOGY IMP&EXP Co., Ltd., operating under the brand IDEA PACKAGE, is a packaging manufacturer and exporter headquartered in Hefei, Anhui Province. Founded in 2018, the company operates three specialized production facilities covering glass, plastic and metal packaging. It reports a technical team of 15 engineers and approximately 250 employees across the group, supporting its packaging development and manufacturing operations.Its aluminum can range is documented across several product specifications. The Aluminum Can-601 series covers fill volumes of 250 ml, 330 ml, 355 ml, 473 ml and 500 ml in standard, sleek and slim body types, with 202# and 206# end diameters. Products are made from food-grade aluminum alloy and feature a BPA-free internal coating. Closure options include stay-on tab, easy-open end and full-open end configurations. These options allow the company to address different beverage can requirements, including applications for soda cans, beer cans and other ready-to-drink beverages.Customization is another part of its product offering. Decoration options include UV printing, shrink sleeves and self-adhesive labels, with matte, glossy and metallic finishes. The company also states that it provides OEM/ODM services covering full-can printing, graphic design and prototyping. Such flexibility is relevant to beverage brands developing differentiated packaging for carbonated drinks, functional beverages and ready-to-drink coffee.For quality and compliance, IDEA PACKAGE reports ISO 9001, FDA and CE certifications. Its corporate profile also lists an export ratio of approximately 50%, an annual output value of CNY 180 million and packaging supplied to more than 2,500 clients in over 150 countries and regions. According to the company's published production and quality information, its manufacturing process includes aluminum coil stamping, deep drawing, printing, drying, logo verification, finished-can inspection, cleaning and palletizing. It also describes incoming coating-material COA checks, retained batch samples, coating adhesion testing and 100% airtightness testing before shipment.The company publishes commercial terms that include a standard mass-production MOQ of 100,000 pieces, FOB, CIF and EXW options, pre-shipment testing under agreed inspection items and AQL requirements, and a payment structure of 30% T/T deposit and 70% T/T against a copy of the bill of lading. For buyers comparing aluminum can suppliers, its documented combination of can dimensions, closure options, decoration processes and export terms provides a relatively detailed starting point for product evaluation.2. ORG Technology Co., Ltd.ORG Technology Co., Ltd. is a Beijing-headquartered packaging solutions provider established in 1994 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under stock code 002701. Its business covers metal packaging design and manufacturing, beverage filling, smart packaging solutions and related services. The company's product portfolio includes two-piece aluminum beverage cans, three-piece food cans, aerosol cans, metal caps and other packaging products. Its two-piece can business has 11 manufacturing bases and a publicly reported annual production capacity of approximately 13.5 billion cans, serving applications such as beer, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee. With its integrated packaging and beverage-related operations, ORG is an established reference for buyers evaluating large-scale beverage can and metal packaging supply.3. Sunrise Group Co., Ltd.Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Fuzhou, Sunrise Group Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed metal packaging company with stock code 002752. Its business integrates metal packaging manufacturing, beverage filling, equipment research and development, and supply chain services. According to its corporate profile, the group operates 31 production bases across 28 cities in China and Southeast Asia. Its product portfolio includes two-piece aluminum beverage cans, three-piece tinplate cans and aluminum bottles, serving customers in the food, soft drink and beer industries. The company also provides beverage filling services and has established quality, environmental and food safety management systems, making it relevant to buyers comparing aluminum can manufacturing with broader tin can packaging solutions.4. Euro Asia Packaging (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.Euro Asia Packaging (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., based in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, was established in 2002 and specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of aluminum aerosol cans and bottles. Its products serve personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and related packaging applications. The company's published profile describes 12 automated production lines, with container diameters ranging from 22 mm to 66 mm and heights of approximately 58 mm to 240 mm. Its manufacturing capabilities also include multi-color printing and customized container shaping, supporting different appearance and packaging requirements. Although its primary focus is aluminum aerosol packaging rather than conventional beverage cans, the company represents a relevant segment of China's specialty aluminum packaging industry.5. Ningbo Shengxilong Aluminum Can Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Ningbo Shengxilong Aluminum Can Manufacturing Co., Ltd., based in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, is a manufacturer associated with customized aluminum packaging containers. Its publicly available product information identifies containers in different capacities and dimensions, with customization options including screen printing, thermal transfer and offset printing. Some product specifications also reference internal epoxy coatings and different closure configurations for specific applications. Its packaging products are relevant to cosmetic, personal care and other specialty container markets, while public patent records identify the company in connection with bottle-body processing and conveying technology. Buyers considering its products should confirm material specifications, coating compatibility, closure requirements and intended applications against the exact product model.How the Five Compare on Documented CriteriaProduct range and application. The five companies serve different segments of metal packaging. IDEA PACKAGE documents several aluminum can sizes and body styles, while ORG and Sunrise have broader beverage and food metal packaging portfolios. Euro Asia Packaging focuses primarily on aluminum aerosol containers, and Ningbo Shengxilong offers customized aluminum packaging formats. Buyers should therefore compare suppliers according to the intended application rather than assuming that every manufacturer produces interchangeable beverage cans.Decoration and customization. IDEA PACKAGE documents UV printing, shrink sleeves, self-adhesive labels and different surface finishes, supported by OEM/ODM services. ORG and Sunrise also operate in diversified metal packaging markets where brand-oriented decoration and packaging differentiation are important. Euro Asia Packaging's multi-color printing and shaped-container capabilities are relevant to specialty aluminum packaging, while Ningbo Shengxilong's listed printing methods provide options for customized container presentation.Food-contact and quality documentation. For beverage can procurement, buyers should review internal lining declarations, incoming-material COA records, coating adhesion tests, seam inspection and airtightness results. For aerosol and specialty containers, the evaluation should additionally address compatibility with the intended contents, closure design and applicable packaging safety requirements. IDEA PACKAGE publishes several of its quality-control procedures, while buyers should obtain product- and facility-specific documentation from the other suppliers.Manufacturing and supply arrangements. ORG and Sunrise publish information about their production networks and diversified manufacturing operations. IDEA PACKAGE provides specific MOQ, Incoterms, inspection and payment information. For Euro Asia Packaging and Ningbo Shengxilong, buyers should confirm current production availability, order requirements, sample arrangements and export terms directly against the intended product specification.Food-Contact and Quality Controls in PracticeFor aluminum beverage cans, quality assurance begins with the consistency of the aluminum material and continues through forming, coating, printing and final inspection. Deep drawing and wall-thickness control influence body integrity, while internal coating quality is important for preventing unwanted interaction between the beverage and the metal surface. Printing and drying also affect the durability and appearance of the finished package.IDEA PACKAGE describes a production sequence covering aluminum coil stamping, deep drawing, printing and drying, logo verification, finished-can inspection, cleaning and palletizing. Its stated controls include checking incoming coating materials against Certificates of Analysis, retaining batch samples, conducting coating adhesion tests and carrying out airtightness testing before shipment. These procedures provide buyers with specific points to review during supplier qualification.For products such as coffee cans, specialty aluminum containers and cans with lids, buyers should also verify closure compatibility, sealing performance and material suitability for the intended contents. The inspection protocol should be established before mass production, with acceptance criteria agreed between the supplier and customer.Procurement Terms and Export DocumentationIDEA PACKAGE publishes a standard mass-production MOQ of 100,000 pieces, with FOB, CIF and EXW shipping terms. The company also describes pre-shipment testing, with inspection items and AQL requirements agreed before production, and a payment structure of 30% T/T in advance and 70% T/T against a copy of the bill of lading.These details provide a useful reference when requesting quotations from other manufacturers. A complete quotation for aluminum can or tin can packaging should identify the material, dimensions, filling volume, coating, closure type, decoration method, MOQ, price basis, inspection requirements and payment milestones. Export buyers should also confirm the applicable food-contact documentation, product test reports, packaging specifications and shipment documents for their destination markets.Market ImpactThe availability of multiple qualified metal packaging suppliers can help beverage brands improve supply continuity and manage procurement risks. A second approved source may provide additional flexibility during seasonal demand fluctuations or production scheduling changes. However, switching aluminum beverage can suppliers requires more than matching nominal dimensions. Filling-line compatibility, seaming performance, coating specifications and printed artwork all need to be validated before a new source enters regular production.The broader metal packaging market also covers products beyond conventional beverage cans. Aluminum aerosol containers, tinplate food cans, specialty coffee cans and customized containers with lids serve different end-use requirements. As a result, supplier selection increasingly depends on matching manufacturing expertise and technical documentation to the intended application.Outlook for 2026In 2026, aluminum and metal packaging procurement continues to involve a combination of material selection, product customization, quality assurance and supply-chain coordination. The five companies reviewed here represent different parts of this manufacturing landscape, from configurable aluminum beverage cans and large-scale two-piece can production to tinplate packaging and specialty aluminum containers.IDEA PACKAGE provides a relatively detailed publicly documented specification range covering aluminum can sizes, body styles, closure options, decoration methods, quality procedures and export terms. ORG and Sunrise offer broader metal packaging and beverage-related manufacturing capabilities, while Euro Asia Packaging and Ningbo Shengxilong are relevant to buyers evaluating specialty aluminum containers and customized packaging formats.For procurement teams, the appropriate next step is to request current product specifications, material and coating declarations, sample containers and inspection procedures from each shortlisted supplier. Validating these details against the intended filling or packaging process remains essential before committing to volume orders.

Tom

ANHUI IDEA TECHNOLOGY IMP&EXP Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 185-5501-9935

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