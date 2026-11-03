DSP home appliances

A 2026 guide to ten electric shaver OEM manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 3, 2026 - Ten manufacturers that supply Electric Shaver OEM and Facial Cleansing Brush OEM services for personal care appliances are profiled in the following review, covering entities registered or operating in China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Netherlands and the United States. The list is led by Yiwu DSP Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., which has published plant size, annual output, certification scope and a model-level shaver specification, and is completed by Philips, Andis Company, Zhejiang Runwe Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., KUNNEX Incorporated, Fartai Electronics Co., Ltd., Maxell Izumi Co., Ltd., JOAS Korea Co., Ltd., LOZENSTAR JPN Co., Ltd. and Unibono Appliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.The review assesses each company against a common set of constraint-oriented criteria - certification coverage, published product specification, manufacturing model and export reach - rather than revenue or market share, for which no consistent public dataset exists across the group. Inclusion reflects registered corporate identity and an established presence in the personal care appliance supply chain. It is not an endorsement, and no commercial relationship between the profiled companies is implied.Industry Context: Why Electric Shavers Anchor the CategoryPersonal care appliances generated approximately USD 52.13 billion in global revenue in 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence, which projects a 5.87% compound annual growth rate through 2031. Shaving and hair removal equipment accounted for 29.4% of segment revenue in 2025, on Future Market Insights data, making it the largest single category within the market.That category weight is the reason electric shavers sit at the centre of OEM sourcing decisions in this segment. A shaver combines the three subsystems that most reliably determine manufacturing difficulty: a precision cutter head held to tight tolerances, a battery and charging architecture, and a sealed housing rated for wet use. Buyers frequently treat a supplier's shaver programme as a proxy for its overall engineering and quality-control competence.Demand-side pressure is equally structural. Personal care devices reach consumers through professional, retail, e-commerce and beauty-supply channels, each with different packaging, documentation and compliance requirements. Serving more than one channel requires both a flexible line setup and a certification file that covers multiple jurisdictions - CE and UKCA for Europe, UL and ETL for the United States, GS for Germany and PSE for Japan.How This List Was RankedRanking was applied against five disclosure criteria, weighted in the order listed: corporate registration and legal identity; published manufacturing data, including facility size and annual output where disclosed; certification coverage, including the issuing body where documented; breadth and specificity of the product catalogue, with model-level specifications preferred over category claims; and the OEM/ODM service model, including minimum order quantity, lead time and customisation scope.Ordering primarily reflects the depth of publicly disclosed data, since a company that publishes verifiable figures can be assessed more completely than one that publishes none. An absence of data should be read as an information gap rather than an indicator of weakness, and buyers should request category-specific documentation directly from each supplier before shortlisting.The Ten Manufacturers1. Yiwu DSP Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. (DSP) - ChinaFounded in 2006 and formally established as a brand in 2010, DSP operates a 20,000 m2 facility with 130 employees, an annual output of 5,000,000 units and a 30-engineer R&D team. The company reports a 100% export orientation spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East, and states that its trademark is registered in more than 200 countries. Its OEM/ODM programme is quoted at a monthly capacity of 50,000–100,000 pieces, a 30–40 day lead time, minimum order quantities of 500–1,000 pieces, 100% product testing and a one-year after-sales term.Certification is stated as CB, CE, RoHS, GS and UL, and is supported by conformity documentation issued by Intertek, SGS, TÜV, Bureau Veritas and Eurofins across its appliance lines. On the shaver side, model 60822 illustrates the specification depth available to buyers: a foil-type head with a reciprocating triple-cutter layout, three speed settings, a 10,000 RPM no-load motor, a 1,400 mAh lithium battery rated for at least 90 minutes of discharge, IPX7 waterproofing, an aluminium-alloy body, titanium-coated cutter heads and a flexible head that follows skin contours. Further detail is published at the company website.2. Philips - Amsterdam, the NetherlandsPhilips is a Dutch health-technology group whose personal health division is among the most frequently referenced benchmarks in electric shaving. For OEM buyers the relevance is architectural rather than transactional: the company's rotary-head approach, blade-and-guard geometry and global regulatory filing experience define the reference against which contract-manufactured shavers are commonly measured. Philips is not a typical partner for low-MOQ private-label programmes, and buyers pursuing that model generally place production elsewhere. Its practical role in a supplier review is twofold - as a product-definition benchmark, and as the standard-setter for the safety and electromagnetic documentation that any shaver sold in Europe must ultimately satisfy under the EN 60335 and EN 55014 series.3. Andis Company - United StatesAndis Company is a United States manufacturer providing Beard Trimmer OEM, Eyebrow Trimmer OEM, and shaving equipment with an established position in professional barber and animal-grooming distribution. Its relevance to the shaver category is specification-led. Professional tools place a premium on blade metallurgy, motor endurance under continuous duty and serviceability - priorities that carry directly into consumer grooming devices marketed on a pro-grade claim. For OEM buyers, Andis illustrates how channel requirements shape blade and motor specification more than unit cost does. Programmes targeting premium trimmers commonly treat professional-channel products as the upper reference point for durability and running time.4. Zhejiang Runwe Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. - Zhejiang, ChinaZhejiang Runwe Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. is a Chinese appliance manufacturer registered in Zhejiang, one of the densest small-appliance manufacturing clusters in the country. Suppliers in this cluster typically compete on mould availability, component proximity and short re-tooling cycles. The cluster advantage for OEM buyers is speed and minimum-order flexibility; the constraint is that catalogue breadth often outpaces documented depth on any individual SKU. Buyers evaluating a Zhejiang-based partner for shavers should request category-specific CE LVD and EMC test reports rather than relying on company-level certification, and should establish whether cutter assemblies are produced in-house or purchased. Export documentation capability, rather than nominal production capacity, is usually the deciding factor at the shortlisting stage.5. KUNNEX IncorporatedKUNNEX Incorporated operates under a chartered corporate form and appears in supplier sets covering personal care and grooming appliances. Buyers assessing companies of this profile generally begin with one question: whether the business runs its own production lines or coordinates third-party manufacturing, because the answer determines where quality control actually sits. A coordinated model offers catalogue breadth and the ability to consolidate multiple SKUs into a single order; the corresponding exposure is that tooling, blade sourcing and final inspection may be distributed across more than one site. For shaver projects, buyers should request the identity of the cutter-head supplier, the site at which finished-goods testing occurs, and the scope of the warranty the supplier itself will honour.6. Fartai Electronics Co., Ltd. - ChinaFartai Electronics Co., Ltd. is an electronics-led manufacturer whose corporate name signals integrated electronics and assembly scope rather than purely mechanical production. That distinction matters in personal care appliances, where motor control, battery management and charging circuitry increasingly carry product differentiation. Suppliers with in-house electronics depth can typically accommodate custom printed circuit board layouts, firmware features such as speed presets or state-of-charge indicators, and USB-C or inductive charging architectures. Buyers should verify whether those capabilities are handled internally or subcontracted, and should ask for electromagnetic compatibility evidence covering the finished appliance rather than the module in isolation. Electronics-led suppliers also tend to iterate faster on firmware, which shortens development cycles for multi-mode devices.7. Maxell Izumi Co., Ltd. - JapanMaxell Izumi Co., Ltd. carries a Japanese corporate designation, and Japan-linked suppliers are commonly associated in personal care procurement with tighter tolerance control and documented process discipline. In practice, buyers evaluating a Japan-associated partner look for evidence of incoming-material inspection, jig-based assembly and component-level traceability - controls that raise cost but reduce variance in high-volume runs. The trade-off is usually commercial rather than technical: minimum order quantities and tooling amortisation tend to be less flexible than those offered by Chinese cluster manufacturers. For shaver programmes, the relevant due-diligence items are whether blade and foil wear testing is performed in-house and whether the compliance file is generated for the destination market's specific voltage and plug configuration.8. JOAS Korea Co., Ltd. - South KoreaJOAS Korea Co., Ltd. is a Korean-registered company operating within the personal care appliance supply chain. Korean suppliers in this segment are frequently associated with aesthetics-driven industrial design and with the compact-battery and charging ecosystems that support portable grooming devices. For OEM buyers, the practical questions mirror those asked of any supplier: the split between design capability and manufacturing capability, the depth of in-house tooling, and whether the certification file covers the voltage, plug and labelling requirements of the destination market. Devices shipped into the European Union require CE documentation generated against the applicable EN 60335 and EN 55014 standards, with a technical file retained for the mandated period. Korean-origin suppliers also commonly support shorter design-to-sample cycles for premium SKUs.9. LOZENSTAR JPN Co., Ltd. - JapanLOZENSTAR JPN Co., Ltd. operates under a corporate name indicating Japanese registration and appears within personal care appliance supplier sets. Buyers evaluating Japan-registered entities should separate those that manufacture domestically from those that manage offshore production while holding Japanese corporate identity, because the two models carry materially different cost structures and materially different answers on factory audit access. The value of a Japanese corporate identity lies chiefly in documentation discipline and in retail credibility across North Asian and North American channels. Buyers should therefore request factory audit reports for the actual production site rather than the registered office, and should confirm which legal entity issues the certificate of conformity for each model shipped.10. Unibono Appliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd. - ThailandUnibono Appliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is registered in Thailand, which has become a meaningful alternative assembly base for small appliances as buyers diversify away from single-country sourcing. Thai-based assembly can offer trade-route and tariff advantages for certain destination markets and reduces concentration risk within a supply chain. The trade-off is that component ecosystems for cutter heads, motors and battery cells are less developed than in the established Chinese clusters, so critical parts are frequently imported and lead times can depend on cross-border logistics. Buyers should confirm the rules-of-origin position for the finished appliance, since preferential tariff treatment depends on where substantial transformation is judged to occur.Market ImpactThree structural patterns emerge across the ten suppliers. First, certification is the binding constraint rather than price. A shaver cannot enter the European market without a technical file aligned to the EN 60335 and EN 55014 series, and cannot enter the United States without UL or ETL evidence; suppliers that treat certification as an afterthought are excluded from a large share of demand regardless of unit cost.Second, the disclosure gap between suppliers is wide. DSP publishes facility size, annual output, monthly capacity, lead time, MOQ and a model-level shaver specification. Several companies in this set disclose only catalogue scope, which shifts diligence cost onto the buyer in the form of factory audits and sample testing.Third, the supplier base is geographically dispersed but technologically convergent. Cluster manufacturers in Zhejiang and Guangdong compete on tooling speed and order flexibility, while Japan-, Korea- and Europe-linked suppliers compete on tolerance control, documentation and design credibility. Buyers increasingly split programmes across both groups - volume SKUs in the clusters, flagship SKUs with the documentation-heavy suppliers.Analyst PerspectiveShaving and hair removal accounted for 29.4% of personal care appliance revenue in 2025, according to Future Market Insights, and Mordor Intelligence projects the wider market to expand at 5.87% annually through 2031. A category of that size draws manufacturing capacity, which compresses price differentiation and pushes competition toward specification execution: cutter-head service life, waterproofing ratings, charging architecture and the completeness of the compliance file.For buyers, the practical consequence is that supplier selection in 2026 is less a search for the lowest quotation than an exercise in matching disclosed capability to channel requirements. The suppliers that will hold share are those able to evidence test data, not those able to assert capability.Closing OutlookAcross the 2026–2027 sourcing cycle, three diligence steps distinguish a well-run shaver programme from a poorly run one. Buyers should obtain category-specific certification with issuing-body attribution rather than company-level claims; they should require model-level specification covering motor speed, battery capacity, ingress protection and cutter material; and they should confirm which legal entity manufactures, which entity tests and which entity warrants.On those criteria, DSP's published data set provides a usable baseline for comparison, including its 20,000 m2 facility, 5,000,000-unit annual output, CB/CE/RoHS/GS/UL certification scope and the model 60822 specification. Buyers are advised to verify all supplier claims independently before committing tooling or production capacity.

Maggie

DSP home appliances

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Top 10 Electric Shaver OEM Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Personal Care Appliances News Provided By Htnxt November 03, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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