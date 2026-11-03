Dr. Vadim Dekhtyar Releases Internal Vision, A New Book On Staying Steady When The Future Is Uncertain

Internal Vision offers practical tools for facing illness, uncertainty and major life changes with greater clarity, regulation and stability.

- Dr. Vadim DekhtyarGLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadim Dekhtyar, DACM, founder of Life Balance Clinic in Glenview, Illinois, has released his new book, Internal Vision: Finding Clarity, Regulation, and Stability When the Future Is Uncertain, now available on Amazon.The book grew out of Dr. Dekhtyar's work with patients facing serious diagnoses, particularly progressive vision loss. Trained first in Western medicine and later in Traditional Chinese Medicine, he approached each patient as a whole person rather than only a condition, paying attention to the body, the emotions, and the nervous system together. Through this work he observed that a diagnosis often creates two challenges at once: the physical condition itself and the frightening future the mind begins to build around it. For many patients, uncertainty becomes as overwhelming as the symptoms. Fear of losing independence or becoming a burden can gradually change how people see themselves and how they take part in everyday life.Internal Vision examines the relationship between medical reality and psychological perception. It offers readers a practical framework for recognizing what is known and what is only predicted, steadying their emotional responses, and continuing to participate in their lives.“Nothing about a person's medical condition has to change for their response to change. What changes is the future they are picturing in the present. That is where a person can begin to participate again.” - Vadim DekhtyarThree Capacities, One Practical ProcessThe book is built around three capacities that Dekhtyar calls Internal Vision:Clarity: telling what is known from what is only predicted.Regulation: influencing your emotional and physical response.Stability: regaining your balance when fear comes back.To put them into practice, readers learn SIGHT, a five-step process they can use whenever worry or uncertainty takes hold. The book also includes a 12-question Internal Vision Profile, a tool called the Circle of Participation for separating what can be influenced from what cannot, and a structured 30-Day Internal Vision Practice.Written for Everyone, Inspired by PatientsAlthough the concept began with patients experiencing vision problems, its message reaches further. People living with chronic illness, facing major transitions, or anxious about the future may recognize the patterns the book describes.Internal Vision does not promise unrealistic optimism or suggest that positive thinking can eliminate medical problems. It encourages readers to acknowledge reality while focusing on the choices and actions that remain within their control. A diagnosis may describe a condition, the book argues, but it does not define a whole person or determine every part of the future.Connection to the Vision Balance SystemThe ideas in the book also inform Dr. Dekhtyar's work at Life Balance Clinic, including the clinic's 10-Day Vision Balance System. This individualized complementary program combines selected therapeutic modalities with lifestyle education and supportive care for people with certain vision-related conditions. Because progressive vision problems can carry a heavy emotional burden, Dekhtyar developed the Internal Vision concept to support emotional resilience and quality of life alongside ongoing ophthalmological care.To mark the launch, the clinic will provide complimentary copies of Internal Vision to current Vision Balance patients and include the book for new patients enrolling in the program.The book is an educational and personal-development resource. It is not a substitute for medical or mental health treatment.About Vadim DekhtyarVadim Dekhtyar, DACM, is the founder of Life Balance Clinic in Glenview, Illinois. Trained as a medical doctor at Kaunas Medical Academy in Lithuania, he went on to study acupuncture, Traditional Chinese Medicine, hypnotherapy, nutrition, and neuroscience. He is a Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine, a licensed acupuncturist, and a professor of neuroscience at the National College of Naprapathic Medicine. His clinical approach treats the person as a whole, including the relationship between physical health, emotional well-being, lifestyle, and nervous system regulation.Vadim Dekhtyar is also the author of Conquering Fear: The Path of Inner Strength, available in English and Russian, and Naturally Slim with NLP and Hypnosis.AvailabilityInternal Vision: Finding Clarity, Regulation, and Stability When the Future Is Uncertain is available on Amazon:Author:Vision Balance System:Media ContactLife Balance Clinic3633 West Lake Avenue, Suite 307, Glenview, IL 60026Phone: (847) 724-1777 |Interviews with Vadim Dekhtyar may be requested through Life Balance Clinic.

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Dr. Vadim Dekhtyar Releases Internal Vision, a New Book on Staying Steady When the Future Is Uncertain News Provided By Morgan & Madison Marketing November 03, 2026, 07:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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