On The Sidelines Of Gateway Gulf 2026 Mumtalakat Announces Strategic Investment In Tanami

Mumtalakat Logo

Tanami Logo

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a strategic investment in Tanami, the digital private markets investment platform.The investment comes as digital solutions reshape wealth management, and will support Tanami's expansion into new markets and a broader product offering, as private markets take a larger share of investor portfolios across the GCC.This aligns with Mumtalakat's strategy to optimise, enhance and grow its portfolio by investing in high-potential businesses capable of delivering sustainable long-term returns and meaningful local impact. It also reflects Mumtalakat's role as an active partner, supporting local companies as they build capabilities, scale regionally and compete internationally.Tanami partners with some of the world's largest asset managers and global banks to bring institutional-grade opportunities to investors across the region. Following its 2025 launch in Bahrain under the supervision of the Central Bank of Bahrain, Tanami entered Saudi Arabia after receiving its license from the Capital Market Authority and plans further expansion regionally and internationally.Tanami was the winner of the third edition of the“Startup of the Year” competition, sponsored by Mumtalakat, with the investment building on the company's success in the competition.-ENDS-About MumtalakatBahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (“Mumtalakat”) is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Established by Royal Decree in 2006 and wholly owned by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mumtalakat manages a diversified portfolio of non-oil and gas assets, with more than 50 commercial enterprises operating across sectors including financial services, real estate, tourism, industrial manufacturing, healthcare and education, telecommunications, and technology. For more information, please visitAbout TanamiTanami is a digital investment platform helping investors build long-term wealth through private markets. The platform partners with leading global asset managers, giving clients the expertise of established institutions through a seamless experience. Through its proprietary infrastructure, Tanami also works with leading institutions to further develop and enhance their investment solutions.

Maryam Alfardan

Tanami Capital

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

On the sidelines of Gateway Gulf 2026 Mumtalakat Announces Strategic Investment in Tanami News Provided By Tanami Capital November 03, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.