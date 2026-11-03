Ayushmann Khurrana: Have Always Believed In Walking The Road Less Travelled

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Ever since his debut in 2012 with“Vicky Donor”, Ayushmann Khurrana has picked up films that go beyond the cliches that Hindi cinema often serves with films such as "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Andhadhun", "Article 15", "Dream Girl" and "Udta Teer". The actor has spoken about the choices he has made in a career spanning 14 years and said that he has always believed in“walking the road less travelled.”

Speaking about his approach to cinema, Ayushmann said in a statement:“I have always believed in walking the road less travelled. Whether it is from Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dream Girl, Andhadhun to Udta Teer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya or Mupapa, my choices continue to reflect that and I want to keep exploring stories that are content-forward and break away from the expected.”

He added:“It is the audience's trust in my choices that gives me the confidence to take risks and the freedom to experiment, challenge myself and move between genres."

Ayushmann said that as an actor, he has always wanted to be part of films that offer them something new while“keeping entertainment at the heart of it.”

“The love Udta Teer continues to receive is humbling, and it only tells me that audiences are always ready for something different. They will embrace a fresh perspective, an unusual premise or a new way of storytelling, as long as it entertains and connects with them.”

The actor says he is thankful to every director, writer and team that has trusted him with these stories.

“And to the audience for showing that unconventional stories can find a place in mainstream entertainment," added Ayushmann.

The actor will next be seen in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.