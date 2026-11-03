Saif Ali Khan Recalls How Scared Kareena Kapoor Dug Her Nails Into Him During Their First Bike Ride While Shooting For Tashan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan recently recalled a hilarious incident involving his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the time they were shooting for their 2008 film Tashan in Ladakh.

Appearing on the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Saif opened up about his first-ever bike ride with Kareena and how the actress ended up digging her nails into him because she was petrified of the speed of the ride.

During the episode featuring Saif and Akshay Kumar, Saif said,“Shuru-shuru mein, Kareena aur mein zyada baat nahi kar rahe the us waqt pe... just being polite co-stars. Toh kisi ne kaha ki 'Why don't you ask her for a bike ride? Wo bahut pasand karti hain motorcycles.' Aur us waqt main maine ek bike hire kiya tha. Ladakh ki roads bahut khubsurat hai toh main headphones laga ke shooting pe aata tha bike chalate hue. Toh unhone kaha ki 'Why don't you give her a bike ride?' Toh maine poochha unko ki 'Would you like to go on a bike ride?' And she said, 'Yes, I... you know, I would love to, I love bikes.' Toh maine kaha chalo.”

(Initially, Kareena and I weren't talking much at that time. We were just being polite co-stars. Then someone suggested, 'Why don't you ask her for a bike ride? She really likes motorcycles.' At that time, I had hired a bike. The roads in Ladakh are very beautiful, so I used to ride to the shooting location wearing headphones. Then they suggested, 'Why don't you take her on a bike ride?' So I asked her, 'Would you like to go on a bike ride?' And she said, 'Yes, I... you know, I would love to, I love bikes.' So I said, 'Come on, let's go)

Recounting how Kareena got frightened during the ride, the actor said, "So I took her on a little ride, and every two seconds,... she dug her nails into me and said, 'Stop stop stop stop! Roko roko roko roko..' You know, I was like, 'But...' So I was driving again, she said, 'Stop, stop, not so fast, not so fast..' And after a while she said, 'No, I hate bike rides..'"

(So I took her on a little ride, and every two seconds, she dug her nails into me and said, 'Stop, stop, stop, stop! Stop, stop, stop, stop.' I was like, 'But...' I started driving again, and she said, 'Stop, stop, not so fast, not so fast.' After a while, she said, 'No, I hate bike rides)

Concluding the amusing anecdote, Saif shared what went through his mind after Kareena repeatedly asked him to stop. He said, "So I said, 'Then why are we on this bike?' Then I thought, 'Ah... okay, maybe there is something else to it.' So I think we liked each other, but she did not like the bike.."

For the uninitiated, Saif and Kareena's love story blossomed on the sets of Tashan, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor.

The two eventually fell in love while filming the action entertainer and went on to become one of Bollywood's most celebrated couples. They also worked together in films such as Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

Saif and Kareena eventually tied the knot in October 2012. The couple are now parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

–IANS

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