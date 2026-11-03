Sting Operation Exposes Congress' Internal Power Struggle, Claims Karnataka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Alleging that the internal power struggle within the Congress has spilled into the open, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday questioned the state government over the motives behind the sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanded that it clarify who was behind the operation and whose interests it sought to serve.

He said reports had emerged about Siddaramaiah expressing dissatisfaction over the developments, while his son had also made statements on the issue. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had held a press conference and raised several serious questions, he added.

Instead of targeting Kumaraswamy for political reasons, Home Minister and other Congress leaders should answer questions about the actual purpose of the sting operation, who conducted it and whose interests were involved, Vijayendra said.

He was speaking at a press conference ahead of the BJP's launch of its nationwide public awareness campaign, 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' in Kolar on Tuesday.

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Harish Dwivedi, former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other senior party leaders were scheduled to participate in the padayatra.

Vijayendra said the campaign was aimed at defending the country's democratic system and the dignity of constitutional institutions. He alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were continuously spreading misinformation about constitutional institutions because they could not tolerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

He accused the Congress of attempting to create an impression that the BJP government at the Centre had come to power through unfair means. Having been rejected by the people, the Congress was unable to accept the electoral mandate and was attempting to create confusion and an atmosphere of anarchy in the country, he alleged.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of neglecting unemployed youth despite nearly 2.5 lakh government posts remaining vacant in Karnataka.

He said unemployed youth across the state were protesting against the government over allegations of irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process. He also alleged that the government had failed to effectively defend the reservation issue before the Karnataka High Court.

Young people had spent years preparing for competitive examinations and waiting for recruitment, but the government's negligence had left their future uncertain, he said.

The government itself had created a situation in which unemployed youth were forced to take to the streets, he alleged.

Accusing the Congress government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of burdening people with price hikes during Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava, Vijayendra criticised the increase in milk and curd prices and the proposed hike in bus fares.

He said the milk price revision, announced as an increase of Rs 8 per litre, had resulted in an additional burden of up to Rs 12 on consumers through various price revisions.

While welcoming the decision to provide Rs 7 from the increased amount to milk producers, he said farmers deserved better prices. However, the government should have borne the financial burden of providing incentives to farmers instead of transferring the entire burden to consumers.

He also objected to the increase of around Rs 14 per litre in curd prices, saying it had added to the financial difficulties of ordinary families already struggling with rising prices of essential commodities.

Vijayendra said the results of the recent Legislative Council elections had reflected public sentiment against the Congress government.

He alleged that the Congress had deceived people after making hundreds of promises before coming to power. Despite senior Congress leaders holding meetings and engaging in political discussions, they would not be able to suppress public anger, he said.

He expressed confidence that voters would give the Congress government an appropriate response in the forthcoming bye-elections, including the one in Hiriyur.