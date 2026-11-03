H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi,
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, and Chairman of Ajman University’s Board of Trustees,
Ajman University, the non profit institution committed to advancing knowledge, research, and community well being, is delighted to invite you to attend and cover
The Family and Society Conference 2026
Held under the theme: Social Protection for the Family: From Legislation to Practice, the conference will be held from November 11 to 12, 2026, convening academics, researchers, policymakers, government representatives, social institutions, and students to discuss family well being, resilience and social protection. The two day program will also feature around 40 research presentations, with experts participating from across the UAE and internationally.
Keynote Speakers and Distinguished Guests
•H.E. Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat
•H.E. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Family and Child Sector, UAE Ministry of Family
•Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women – UAE Liaison Office for the GCC
Ajman University, the non profit institution committed to advancing knowledge, research, and community well being, is delighted to invite you to attend and cover
The Family and Society Conference 2026
Held under the theme: Social Protection for the Family: From Legislation to Practice, the conference will be held from November 11 to 12, 2026, convening academics, researchers, policymakers, government representatives, social institutions, and students to discuss family well being, resilience and social protection. The two day program will also feature around 40 research presentations, with experts participating from across the UAE and internationally.
Keynote Speakers and Distinguished Guests
•H.E. Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat
•H.E. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Family and Child Sector, UAE Ministry of Family
•Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women – UAE Liaison Office for the GCC
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