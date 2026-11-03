Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism explores pathways for ecosystem growth at Annual Manufacturing Forum 2026
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE – 02 November 2026: The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) brought together more than 200 manufacturers, exporters and stakeholder representatives at its Annual Manufacturing Forum 2026, strengthening engagement with Dubai’s industrial community and connecting businesses with information and services to support their growth. The forum supported the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and substantially increase manufacturing value added.
Held on 29 October at Grand Hyatt Dubai, the forum provided a platform for businesses to engage directly with government entities and industry partners to discuss trade developments, regulatory requirements and the practical support available to help them grow, at a time when manufacturers are seeking clarity amid a shifting global trade environment.
Attendees were introduced to DET's Export Assistance Programme, which supports Dubai-based manufacturers in expanding into local and international markets through a comprehensive range of services. Tailored for companies entering new markets or scaling existing export operations, the programme provides practical, end-to-end support across the export journey, including market access opportunities.
Through closer engagement with manufacturers and exporters, DET is supporting the development of a competitive industrial sector and enabling Dubai-based businesses to expand into new international markets, building on the emirate's connectivity to more than 130 export destinations, and supported by Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) in place with 19 countries.
His Excellency Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “Manufacturers and exporters are vital engines of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, driving value creation, shaping supply chains, and carrying the 'Made in Dubai' proposition to markets across the world. Even as the global trade landscape reshapes itself, Dubai's industrial base stands diversified, resilient and deeply embedded in international value chains, guided by our emirate’s visionary leadership.
“Our role is to ensure Dubai remains the platform where ambition meets opportunity, providing the regulatory environment, strategic partnerships and tailored support that enable businesses to scale with confidence. The Annual Manufacturing Forum gave us a direct line to the priorities and aspirations of our industrial community, and as we look ahead, we will deepen this dialogue, ensuring that Dubai's industrial base expands from a position of scale, competitiveness and global relevance."
As detailed to attendees at the forum, DET’s Export Assistance Programme offers a wide range of support and enabling mechanisms, including:
Market Access: Opportunities to attend international exhibitions at preferential rates, being part of DET-led, Dubai-branded pavilions and B2B meetings; Being part of Dubai Pavillion ecommerce platform on Alibaba.com; Joining trade missions to target export countries for B2B meetings; 1-on-1 B2B meetings in Dubai with elite buyers invited from international markets.
Business Matchmaking: Connecting with international buyers, distributors, and partners through DET’s network of representative offices in 37 markets; Support in arranging B2B meetings and generating business leads.
Preferential Pricing: Preferential pricing with banks and credit insurance on banking services and export credit insurance, as well as with logistics providers on freight services.
Capacity Building: Export market assessments by DET’s expert team; Awareness sessions, export guides, and workshops led by experts; Path to obtain Verified Exporter Certificates.
Industry 4.0: Consulting support to boost Industry 4.0 technology awareness and adoption; Detailed current state assessment reports and implementable improvement initiatives; Exclusive training and workshops led by senior experts.
Participants also received updates from a number of federal ministries and entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Foreign Trade (MoFT), and the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), covering the regulatory and compliance requirements relevant to manufacturers and exporters.
Major ecosystem entities including Al-Futtaim Logistics, Alibaba.com, Aramex, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHL Express, Emirates Development Bank, Etihad Credit Insurance, and SGS Gulf Ltd. Their participation added a practical dimension to the programme, giving attendees direct access to service providers to discuss their business needs, explore support for production and export activities and establish contacts for follow-up discussions.
The Annual Manufacturing Forum forms part of DET’s ongoing engagement with Dubai’s manufacturing and export community, reflecting the public-private collaboration that underpins the emirate's industrial growth, and connecting businesses with the insights, services and partnerships needed to support sustainable growth and international expansion, as Dubai continues building its position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing.
Held on 29 October at Grand Hyatt Dubai, the forum provided a platform for businesses to engage directly with government entities and industry partners to discuss trade developments, regulatory requirements and the practical support available to help them grow, at a time when manufacturers are seeking clarity amid a shifting global trade environment.
Attendees were introduced to DET's Export Assistance Programme, which supports Dubai-based manufacturers in expanding into local and international markets through a comprehensive range of services. Tailored for companies entering new markets or scaling existing export operations, the programme provides practical, end-to-end support across the export journey, including market access opportunities.
Through closer engagement with manufacturers and exporters, DET is supporting the development of a competitive industrial sector and enabling Dubai-based businesses to expand into new international markets, building on the emirate's connectivity to more than 130 export destinations, and supported by Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) in place with 19 countries.
His Excellency Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “Manufacturers and exporters are vital engines of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, driving value creation, shaping supply chains, and carrying the 'Made in Dubai' proposition to markets across the world. Even as the global trade landscape reshapes itself, Dubai's industrial base stands diversified, resilient and deeply embedded in international value chains, guided by our emirate’s visionary leadership.
“Our role is to ensure Dubai remains the platform where ambition meets opportunity, providing the regulatory environment, strategic partnerships and tailored support that enable businesses to scale with confidence. The Annual Manufacturing Forum gave us a direct line to the priorities and aspirations of our industrial community, and as we look ahead, we will deepen this dialogue, ensuring that Dubai's industrial base expands from a position of scale, competitiveness and global relevance."
As detailed to attendees at the forum, DET’s Export Assistance Programme offers a wide range of support and enabling mechanisms, including:
Market Access: Opportunities to attend international exhibitions at preferential rates, being part of DET-led, Dubai-branded pavilions and B2B meetings; Being part of Dubai Pavillion ecommerce platform on Alibaba.com; Joining trade missions to target export countries for B2B meetings; 1-on-1 B2B meetings in Dubai with elite buyers invited from international markets.
Business Matchmaking: Connecting with international buyers, distributors, and partners through DET’s network of representative offices in 37 markets; Support in arranging B2B meetings and generating business leads.
Preferential Pricing: Preferential pricing with banks and credit insurance on banking services and export credit insurance, as well as with logistics providers on freight services.
Capacity Building: Export market assessments by DET’s expert team; Awareness sessions, export guides, and workshops led by experts; Path to obtain Verified Exporter Certificates.
Industry 4.0: Consulting support to boost Industry 4.0 technology awareness and adoption; Detailed current state assessment reports and implementable improvement initiatives; Exclusive training and workshops led by senior experts.
Participants also received updates from a number of federal ministries and entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Foreign Trade (MoFT), and the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), covering the regulatory and compliance requirements relevant to manufacturers and exporters.
Major ecosystem entities including Al-Futtaim Logistics, Alibaba.com, Aramex, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHL Express, Emirates Development Bank, Etihad Credit Insurance, and SGS Gulf Ltd. Their participation added a practical dimension to the programme, giving attendees direct access to service providers to discuss their business needs, explore support for production and export activities and establish contacts for follow-up discussions.
The Annual Manufacturing Forum forms part of DET’s ongoing engagement with Dubai’s manufacturing and export community, reflecting the public-private collaboration that underpins the emirate's industrial growth, and connecting businesses with the insights, services and partnerships needed to support sustainable growth and international expansion, as Dubai continues building its position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing.
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