India’s Biggest Design Exhibition of 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kolkata, 1st November 2026: Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio (BRDS) organised the BRDS Design Exhibition 2026 at the Uttirno, Kolkata, showcasing a diverse range of creative works by aspiring design students.
The annual exhibition is conducted across 15 major cities in India, including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Nashik, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Chh. Sambhajinagar, Lucknow, Bhopal, Nagpur, Akola and Raipur, making it an extensive initiative to promote design education and creative talent nationwide.
Motto of the Exhibition
•Design Education Awareness: Introducing students to creative fields such as Fashion, Interior, Architecture, Product, Automobile, Graphic Design, Animation, Photography and Fine Arts, while highlighting career opportunities in the design sector.
•Skill Development and Youth Empowerment: Empowering young design aspirants by nurturing creativity, innovation, design thinking and practical, industry oriented skills.
•Promoting Indian Design Globally: Showcasing Indian design excellence and leveraging creativity & innovation to contribute to national growth.
•Employment Generation: Creating awareness of diverse career pathways & employment opportunities within the design sector, enabling young creative talent to explore promising professional design careers.
•Design, Architecture and Infrastructural Development: Encouraging sustainable design & architecture practices and modern infrastructure by nurturing the creative potential of India’s youth.
Exhibition Highlights
•Career Guidance Seminar: Dr.Bhanwar Rathore, Founder & President of BRDS, shared valuable insights and preparation tips for entrance examinations such as NID, NIFT, NATA and UCEED.
•Higher Education Opportunities: Representatives from 25+ leading design colleges and universities across India participated in the exhibition, helping students explore higher education opportunities in creative fields.
•A Platform for Young Talent: The exhibition featuredartworks, 3D models, garments, paintings and other creative projects, encouraging students to express their creativity, innovation and design thinking.
About Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio (BRDS)
Established in 2005, Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio (BRDS) is a leading design education institute with 90+ centres across India. Over the past 21 years, BRDS has guided aspiring students in Design, Architecture and Fine Arts, mentoring 10,000+ students annually and nurturing the next generation of creative professionals.
The annual exhibition is conducted across 15 major cities in India, including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Nashik, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Chh. Sambhajinagar, Lucknow, Bhopal, Nagpur, Akola and Raipur, making it an extensive initiative to promote design education and creative talent nationwide.
Motto of the Exhibition
•Design Education Awareness: Introducing students to creative fields such as Fashion, Interior, Architecture, Product, Automobile, Graphic Design, Animation, Photography and Fine Arts, while highlighting career opportunities in the design sector.
•Skill Development and Youth Empowerment: Empowering young design aspirants by nurturing creativity, innovation, design thinking and practical, industry oriented skills.
•Promoting Indian Design Globally: Showcasing Indian design excellence and leveraging creativity & innovation to contribute to national growth.
•Employment Generation: Creating awareness of diverse career pathways & employment opportunities within the design sector, enabling young creative talent to explore promising professional design careers.
•Design, Architecture and Infrastructural Development: Encouraging sustainable design & architecture practices and modern infrastructure by nurturing the creative potential of India’s youth.
Exhibition Highlights
•Career Guidance Seminar: Dr.Bhanwar Rathore, Founder & President of BRDS, shared valuable insights and preparation tips for entrance examinations such as NID, NIFT, NATA and UCEED.
•Higher Education Opportunities: Representatives from 25+ leading design colleges and universities across India participated in the exhibition, helping students explore higher education opportunities in creative fields.
•A Platform for Young Talent: The exhibition featuredartworks, 3D models, garments, paintings and other creative projects, encouraging students to express their creativity, innovation and design thinking.
About Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio (BRDS)
Established in 2005, Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio (BRDS) is a leading design education institute with 90+ centres across India. Over the past 21 years, BRDS has guided aspiring students in Design, Architecture and Fine Arts, mentoring 10,000+ students annually and nurturing the next generation of creative professionals.
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