ORACLE FALLS 7% ON NEW $20 BILLION STOCK AND BOND OFFERING
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Written by Antonio Di Giacomo, Senior Market Analyst at XS
ORACLE FALLS 7% ON NEW $20 BILLION STOCK AND BOND OFFERING
Oracle shares fell approximately 7% to around $121.50 after the company announced a $10 billion stock offering alongside a bond offering of the same amount. The reaction reflects investor concerns about shareholder dilution and the financing needs associated with its expansion in cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The move highlights the ’arket’s sensitivity to decisions that can alter both the’company’s financial structure and sh’reholders’ expected returns.
The issuance of new shares is the main source of pressure because it increases the number of shares outstanding and reduces the proportional ownership of shareholders who do not purchase additional shares. Although this transaction raises funds without directly increasing debt, it also requires faster profit growth to sustain earnings per share. The ultimate extent of dilution will depend on the offering price and the number of shares issued.
Meanwhile, the bond offering raises another $10 billion but adds interest payments and principal repayment obligations. The combination of debt and equity spreads the financing across both channels, although it keeps the market focused on the cost of sustaining the expansion. The bonds mature between 2029 and 2046, spreading principal repayments over time without eliminating the associated financial burden.
Although the announcement does not specify how every dollar raised will be allocated, the transactions align with the financing program Oracle recently outlined. At its October 28 investor meeting, the company set a $20 billion cap on additional financing through fiscal 2030, split between equity and debt and excluding the refinancing of existing obligations. This commitment provides a benchmark for assessing its future funding needs and adherence to financial discipline.
The expansion of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) underpins this strategy. Demand for AI computing capacity creates growth opportunities but requires substantial investment in data centers, servers, and connectivity. The challenge is to convert that spending into recurring revenue and sufficient profitability to justify the capital committed. Achieving this will require customer onboarding to keep pace with newly available capacity and support efficient infrastructure utilization.
Oracle expects its capital spending intensity to peak during fiscal 2027 and 2028 before declining in 2029. It also projects positive free cash flow during the second half of fiscal 2028 and at least $30 billion in free cash flow in 2029. These figures are management targets and depend on executing its strategy. Any delays in bringing projects online or generating revenue could alter the expected timeline for reaching those goals.
Despite the share price decline, Stephens upgraded Oracle to Overweight. The firm believes lower capital intensity will improve free cash flow estimates and reduce’OCI’s perceived risk. This assessment shows that, alongside concerns about immediate financing needs, a favorable view of the bu’iness’s potential persists. From this perspective, moderating capital spending would allow a greater proportion of operating cash flow to become available cash.
The difference between t’e market’s reaction a’d Stephens’ view reflects two investment horizons. In the short term, increased share supply and financial commitments weigh on sentiment. Over ti’e, the stock’s appeal will depend on whether installed capacity translates into profitable contracts, stronger margins, and less need to return to capital markets. Upcoming quarterly results will help determine whether tangible improvements in efficiency and cash generation accompany cloud growth.
From a market perspective, the $121.50 area serves as an immediate reference for monitoring price movements, although that level alone does not establish technical support. Stabilization would require signs of easing selling pressure, while a sustained recovery would need greater confidence in cash generation and investment returns. Trading volume and the stock’s ability to hold rebounds will also help assess demand strength.
In conclusion, Oracle faces the challenge of financing its growth while maintaining shareholder confidence. Raising $20 billion strengthens its investment capacity but introduces dilution and additional financial obligations. The st’ck’s performance will depend on the company meeting its targets and demonstrating that its cloud and AI expansion can generate cash sustainably. Beyond the capital raised, the market will look for results that justify the financing effort and support long-term value creation per share.
ORACLE FALLS 7% ON NEW $20 BILLION STOCK AND BOND OFFERING
Oracle shares fell approximately 7% to around $121.50 after the company announced a $10 billion stock offering alongside a bond offering of the same amount. The reaction reflects investor concerns about shareholder dilution and the financing needs associated with its expansion in cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The move highlights the ’arket’s sensitivity to decisions that can alter both the’company’s financial structure and sh’reholders’ expected returns.
The issuance of new shares is the main source of pressure because it increases the number of shares outstanding and reduces the proportional ownership of shareholders who do not purchase additional shares. Although this transaction raises funds without directly increasing debt, it also requires faster profit growth to sustain earnings per share. The ultimate extent of dilution will depend on the offering price and the number of shares issued.
Meanwhile, the bond offering raises another $10 billion but adds interest payments and principal repayment obligations. The combination of debt and equity spreads the financing across both channels, although it keeps the market focused on the cost of sustaining the expansion. The bonds mature between 2029 and 2046, spreading principal repayments over time without eliminating the associated financial burden.
Although the announcement does not specify how every dollar raised will be allocated, the transactions align with the financing program Oracle recently outlined. At its October 28 investor meeting, the company set a $20 billion cap on additional financing through fiscal 2030, split between equity and debt and excluding the refinancing of existing obligations. This commitment provides a benchmark for assessing its future funding needs and adherence to financial discipline.
The expansion of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) underpins this strategy. Demand for AI computing capacity creates growth opportunities but requires substantial investment in data centers, servers, and connectivity. The challenge is to convert that spending into recurring revenue and sufficient profitability to justify the capital committed. Achieving this will require customer onboarding to keep pace with newly available capacity and support efficient infrastructure utilization.
Oracle expects its capital spending intensity to peak during fiscal 2027 and 2028 before declining in 2029. It also projects positive free cash flow during the second half of fiscal 2028 and at least $30 billion in free cash flow in 2029. These figures are management targets and depend on executing its strategy. Any delays in bringing projects online or generating revenue could alter the expected timeline for reaching those goals.
Despite the share price decline, Stephens upgraded Oracle to Overweight. The firm believes lower capital intensity will improve free cash flow estimates and reduce’OCI’s perceived risk. This assessment shows that, alongside concerns about immediate financing needs, a favorable view of the bu’iness’s potential persists. From this perspective, moderating capital spending would allow a greater proportion of operating cash flow to become available cash.
The difference between t’e market’s reaction a’d Stephens’ view reflects two investment horizons. In the short term, increased share supply and financial commitments weigh on sentiment. Over ti’e, the stock’s appeal will depend on whether installed capacity translates into profitable contracts, stronger margins, and less need to return to capital markets. Upcoming quarterly results will help determine whether tangible improvements in efficiency and cash generation accompany cloud growth.
From a market perspective, the $121.50 area serves as an immediate reference for monitoring price movements, although that level alone does not establish technical support. Stabilization would require signs of easing selling pressure, while a sustained recovery would need greater confidence in cash generation and investment returns. Trading volume and the stock’s ability to hold rebounds will also help assess demand strength.
In conclusion, Oracle faces the challenge of financing its growth while maintaining shareholder confidence. Raising $20 billion strengthens its investment capacity but introduces dilution and additional financial obligations. The st’ck’s performance will depend on the company meeting its targets and demonstrating that its cloud and AI expansion can generate cash sustainably. Beyond the capital raised, the market will look for results that justify the financing effort and support long-term value creation per share.
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