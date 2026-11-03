Python, Machine Learning and Real Projects: A Look Inside the Data Science Course in Bangalore at Apponix Academy
(MENAFN- Liker Series) Python, Machine Learning and Real Projects: A Look Inside the Data Science Course in Bangalore at Apponix Academy
Learners who want to enter data science often ask a simple question: what does a good course actually teach? Apponix Academy answers with its data science course in Bangalore, a programme built on Python, applied data work and project-based practice.
The learning path
The course runs for two months and prepares students for the IABAC Certified Data Scientist credential. Apponix is an IABAC authorised partner, so the training is aligned with a certification that employers can verify. The emphasis is on doing: cleaning data, building models and explaining results, which are the skills hiring managers expect from junior data professionals.
Why Python
Python is the most widely used language in data work, and Apponix teaches it as the base of the programme. Learners who are new to coding can also take the standalone Python Programming course first.
Specialise after the basics
Once learners have the fundamentals, they can choose a direction:
● Machine Learning for predictive modelling
● Artificial Intelligence for broader AI applications
● Generative AI for modern AI tools
● Data Analytics for business reporting and dashboards
● The five-month Master Program in Data Science, which includes Google and HubSpot certifications
Taught by practitioners
Apponix says its trainers are working professionals. They include Mr. Shubhojit, a Senior Data Scientist at TCS, and Mr. Krishna Swamy, an M.Tech graduate of IIT Bombay.
Alumni outcomes
Apponix reports that one recent graduate joined Astr Defence as a Data Engineer at 5.7 LPA, and another joined Kenverse as a Data Analyst at 5 LPA. Results vary by learner.
Learning format
Batches run from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM in classroom and online formats. Fees are described by the institute as affordable and negotiable, and every learner receives placement assistance and interview preparation.
Who should join: graduates, software professionals, analysts and career switchers who want a structured entry into data science.
About Apponix Academy
Apponix Academy was established in 2013 and has trained more than 50,000 learners across centres in Bangalore, Pune, Hubli, Mumbai, Trichy, Ranchi, Gwalior and Tumkur. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified and an IABAC authorised partner.
Learners who want to enter data science often ask a simple question: what does a good course actually teach? Apponix Academy answers with its data science course in Bangalore, a programme built on Python, applied data work and project-based practice.
The learning path
The course runs for two months and prepares students for the IABAC Certified Data Scientist credential. Apponix is an IABAC authorised partner, so the training is aligned with a certification that employers can verify. The emphasis is on doing: cleaning data, building models and explaining results, which are the skills hiring managers expect from junior data professionals.
Why Python
Python is the most widely used language in data work, and Apponix teaches it as the base of the programme. Learners who are new to coding can also take the standalone Python Programming course first.
Specialise after the basics
Once learners have the fundamentals, they can choose a direction:
● Machine Learning for predictive modelling
● Artificial Intelligence for broader AI applications
● Generative AI for modern AI tools
● Data Analytics for business reporting and dashboards
● The five-month Master Program in Data Science, which includes Google and HubSpot certifications
Taught by practitioners
Apponix says its trainers are working professionals. They include Mr. Shubhojit, a Senior Data Scientist at TCS, and Mr. Krishna Swamy, an M.Tech graduate of IIT Bombay.
Alumni outcomes
Apponix reports that one recent graduate joined Astr Defence as a Data Engineer at 5.7 LPA, and another joined Kenverse as a Data Analyst at 5 LPA. Results vary by learner.
Learning format
Batches run from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM in classroom and online formats. Fees are described by the institute as affordable and negotiable, and every learner receives placement assistance and interview preparation.
Who should join: graduates, software professionals, analysts and career switchers who want a structured entry into data science.
About Apponix Academy
Apponix Academy was established in 2013 and has trained more than 50,000 learners across centres in Bangalore, Pune, Hubli, Mumbai, Trichy, Ranchi, Gwalior and Tumkur. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified and an IABAC authorised partner.
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